    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
04:16:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
9.105 USD   +7.12%
Carvana to Report First Quarter 2023 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on May 4

04/06/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, following the close of market on Thursday, May 4, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and results.

What:

Carvana First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time:

5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

Live Call:

(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 11, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 3918810#.

About

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor Relations website as financial and other company information is posted.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 572 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 291 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,27x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 901 M 901 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 50,7%
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 8,50 $
Average target price 9,56 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.79.32%901
CARMAX, INC.2.55%9 867
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.0.08%1 391
IDOM INC.20.48%613
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.6.88%481
KAMUX OYJ19.52%226
