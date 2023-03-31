Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carvana Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:45:34 2023-03-31 am EDT
9.365 USD   +6.06%
11:31aHome Car Delivery Legislation Passes Illinois State Senate, Clears Initial Legislative Hurdle
BU
03/29Carvana Launches Newest Iconic Car Vending Machine in the Empire State
BU
03/28Carvana Kicks Off Sixth Season of Partnership with Phoenix Rising FC
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Car Delivery Legislation Passes Illinois State Senate, Clears Initial Legislative Hurdle

03/31/2023 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More Than 34,000 Illinoisans Have Gone To DeliverMyCarHome.com To Learn More

Legislation to clarify Illinois state law as permitting home car delivery by automotive dealers passed a key initial hurdle by securing a unanimous 57-0 vote in the Illinois State Senate. The legislation, sponsored in early February by Illinois State Senator Patrick Joyce, was uncontested after securing the support of key industries including car dealers in Illinois. The legislation will shortly move to the Illinois House of Representatives, which will reconvene in mid-April. Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, has been a strong advocate of this legislation throughout this process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005331/en/

Carvana has been operating in Illinois for more than eight years and has served more than 84,000 residents, including more than 32,000 who have had their vehicle delivered. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana has been operating in Illinois for more than eight years and has served more than 84,000 residents, including more than 32,000 who have had their vehicle delivered. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Carvana was created to make it easier for consumers to buy and sell cars and our on-line buying experience combined with amazing selection, lower prices and consumer-driven benefits such as home delivery and a 7-day money-back guarantee have led to Carvana’s success as the fastest growing used car dealer in US history,” says said Alan Hoffman, Head of Corporate Affairs at Carvana. “Today, you can purchase pretty much anything from the comfort of your kitchen table and have it delivered to your home; buying a car should be no different. Illinois residents have been clear that home car delivery is convenient and saves them time and we are happy to be leading the industry and providing this service.”

The legislation modernizes Illinois state law, as the current statute was written over fifty years ago and is substantially out-of-date with 21st Century options for customers. The legislation would benefit all automotive dealers in the State of Illinois. Many other states have permitted home vehicle deliveries, as they continue to respond to consumer needs and recognize the immense time and cost savings provided to residents are an increasingly critical element of modern-day life.

Carvana has been operating in Illinois for more than eight years and has served more than 84,000 residents, including more than 32,000 who have had their vehicle delivered. Thousands of Illinois customers have already spoken out in favor of home vehicle delivery and contacting their elected officials to support this legislation by going to DeliveryMyCarHome.com.

About

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor Relations website as financial and other company information is posted.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CARVANA CO.
11:31aHome Car Delivery Legislation Passes Illinois State Senate, Clears Initial Legislative ..
BU
03/29Carvana Launches Newest Iconic Car Vending Machine in the Empire State
BU
03/28Carvana Kicks Off Sixth Season of Partnership with Phoenix Rising FC
BU
03/23TD Cowen Adjusts Carvana Price Target to $8 From $7, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
03/23North American Morning Briefing: Traders Reassess -2-
DJ
03/22Tech Down as the Sector Seen as Resilient -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/22Wall St ends sharply lower as Powell warns inflation fight continues
RE
03/22Wall St ends sharply lower after Powell warns inflation fight continues
RE
03/22Wall Street see-saws higher as Fed hints at rate hike pause
RE
03/22Carvana Estimates $506 Million Q1 Loss Amid Expected Net Sales Decline; Shares Halted f..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARVANA CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 291 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,32x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 936 M 936 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 8,83 $
Average target price 9,56 $
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.86.29%936
COPART, INC.20.68%35 020
CARMAX, INC.0.34%9 655
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.1.76%1 446
IDOM INC.27.11%639
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.4.47%483
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer