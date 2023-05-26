Advanced search
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:55:18 2023-05-26 pm EDT
11.75 USD   +7.36%
BU
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Carvana Co.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – CVNA

05/26/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Carvana Co. (“Carvana”) (NYSE: CVNA) breached their fiduciary duties to Carvana and its shareholders. If you are a Carvana shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Carvana’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Carvana in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Carvana, and whether Carvana and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On June 24, 2022, Barron’s published an article titled “Carvana sought to disrupt auto sales. It delivered undriveable cars,” describing Carvana’s issues with registration and title.

What You Can Do

If you are a Carvana shareholder, you may have legal claims against Carvana’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 747 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 103 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,04x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 162 M 1 162 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 10,94 $
Average target price 11,58 $
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.130.80%1 162
CARMAX, INC.16.64%11 236
OPENLANE, INC.16.78%1 664
IDOM INC.31.02%625
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.14.45%570
KAMUX OYJ16.28%216
