Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carvana Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 03:44:13 pm EDT
30.98 USD   +16.25%
03:03pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Carvana Co. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:35aEQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Carvana Co. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – CVNA
BU
05/24CARVANA ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Carvana Co. on Behalf of Carvana Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Carvana Co. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/25/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carvana Co. (“Carvana” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CVNA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Carvana’s license to sell vehicles in Illinois was suspended by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office on May 18, 2022. The Secretary of State’s office claims the Company improperly issued out-of-state temporary registration permits and failed to transfer titles. The Company cannot sell vehicles in the state of Illinois during the suspension order.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CARVANA CO.
03:03pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Carvana Co. with Losses ..
BU
09:35aEQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Carvana Co. Investors with Losses in Excess of $1..
BU
05/24CARVANA ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Carvana Co. on Behalf of Carv..
BU
05/23SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Carva..
PR
05/23Carvana Shares Lower, Extend Recent Drops
MT
05/19Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
05/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Kohl's, Boeing, Ford L'Oréal...
05/19BofA Securities Adjusts Carvana's Price Target to $80 from $225, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/19INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Carvana Co. (CV..
BU
05/19Illinois suspends Carvana's dealer license following complaints
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARVANA CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 212 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 325 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 818 M 2 818 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 26,65 $
Average target price 102,55 $
Spread / Average Target 285%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.-88.50%2 818
COPART, INC.-28.67%25 685
CARMAX, INC.-30.28%14 542
IAA, INC.-24.91%5 094
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-4.93%1 799
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.-25.33%637