    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 10:08:08 am EDT
34.05 USD   -2.87%
INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Illinois suspends Carvana's dealer license following complaints
AQ
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Behalf of Investors

05/19/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Carvana Co. (“Carvana” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVNA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 16, 2022, after the market closed, Automotive News reported that Carvana’s license had been suspended in Illinois “because the company failed to properly transfer titles for vehicles it sold and misused out-of-state temporary registration permits.” Illinois Secretary of State Police had “opened an investigation into consumer complaints about Carvana in February,” spanning “about 90 signed complaints.”

On this news, Carvana’s stock fell $3.35, or 8.7%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $35.05 on May 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Carvana securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CARVANA CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 212 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 322 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 706 M 3 706 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 46,4%
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 35,05 $
Average target price 102,55 $
Spread / Average Target 193%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.-84.88%3 706
COPART, INC.-29.73%25 305
CARMAX, INC.-31.05%14 383
IAA, INC.-27.02%4 950
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-5.76%1 789
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.-16.75%521