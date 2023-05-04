Advanced search
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:05:25 2023-05-04 pm EDT
7.200 USD   +1.84%
05:30pTranscript : Carvana Co., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05:27pCarvana expects to post positive core profit in second quarter
RE
04:30pCARVANA CO. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Transcript : Carvana Co., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023

05/04/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Hello and welcome to the Carvana First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Meg...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 451 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 321 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,06x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 764 M 764 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 50,7%
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 7,20 $
Average target price 9,53 $
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.49.16%750
CARMAX, INC.16.06%11 172
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.2.61%1 582
IDOM INC.26.96%626
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.8.19%495
KAMUX OYJ29.33%248
