Summary
CVNA
US1468691027
CARVANA CO.
(CVNA)
Delayed Nyse -
04:05:25 2023-05-04 pm EDT
7.200
USD
+1.84%
05:30p
Transcript : Carvana Co., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05:27p
Carvana expects to post positive core profit in second quarter
RE
04:30p
CARVANA CO. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Transcript : Carvana Co., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
05/04/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
05/04/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Hello and welcome to the Carvana First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Meg...
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
11 451 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-1 321 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
7 940 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-1,06x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
764 M
764 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,76x
EV / Sales 2024
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
16 600
Free-Float
50,7%
Chart CARVANA CO.
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
7,20 $
Average target price
9,53 $
Spread / Average Target
32,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins
Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston
Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone
Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.
49.16%
750
CARMAX, INC.
16.06%
11 172
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.
2.61%
1 582
IDOM INC.
26.96%
626
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.
8.19%
495
KAMUX OYJ
29.33%
248
