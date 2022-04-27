Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : 4 - Draft 2022 Revenue and Expenses Budget - EN
04/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Draft 2022 Revenue and Expenses Budget and the substantiation of the proposal
Actual 2021
1stquarter
2ndquarter
3rdquarter
4thquarter
Budget 2022
Total revenue
6,010,935
1,100,615
1,426,854
3,171,835
2,124,623
7,823,927
Total expenses
3,681,787
770,248
1,063,623
1,554,755
1,222,281
4,610,906
Profit from operating activity*
2,329,148
330,367
363,232
1,617,080
902,341
3,213,020
General, marketing, utilities and maintenance expenses
1,595,075
520,855
405,475
433,151
485,385
1,844,867
GOP**
734,073
-190,488
-42,244
1,183,929
416,956
1,368,154
Expenses with the BOA, auditors, taxes, royalties, insurance
586,377
148,800
135,300
135,300
145,300
564,700
Operating result before the expenses with depreciation, repairs, modernization and provisions
147,698
-339,288
-177,544
1,048,629
271,656
803,454
Depreciation
611,928
156,000
168,000
168,000
168,000
660,000
Repairs and modernization expenses
18,521
0
130,000
0
0
130,000
Other revenue /(expenses) outside the core business, net
522,983
Operating result
40,232
-495,288
-475,544
880,629
103,656
13,454
Rezultat Financiar
603,166
60,000
63,000
63,000
63,000
249,000
Gross result
643,398
-435,288
-412,544
943,629
166,656
262,454
* The profit from operating activity is determined as the difference between the revenue earned on all activity segments and the expenses incurred for all activity segments, less general costs, marketing, utilities, maintenance, expenses with the Administration Board, taxes, royalties, insurances, depreciation, provisions and repairs and modernization expenses ** GOP - Gross Operating Profit
The construction of the 2022 revenue and expenditure budget has taken into account the following:
1. Intentions and booking requests for 2022;
2. The estimated period of operation of the ski slope in 2022;
3. The estimate regarding the pandemic restriction and the opening of international tourism starting with April 2022;
4. The reduced attractiveness of the location for individual tourism in the conditions of opening other premium locations with swimming pool in Gura Humorului;
5. The reopening of the Events market starting with May 2022;
6. The rise of prices in 2022, the record increases in energy and gas tariffs and inflation prospects of over 10% for 2022
7. The influence of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Revenues
The following assumptions were taken into consideration in budgeting the revenues from accommodation:
An average tariff 9% higher than the one realized in 2021;
Reaching an occupancy rate 30% higher than in 2021.
The budgeted revenues from the food&beverage activity and other revenues took into consideration the results from the previous years and the correlation with the revenue from the accommodation activity.
Obtaining these results takes into account the continuation of the activity without another period of suspension due to the COVID 19 epidemic and the maintenance of its restriction trend. Obtaining these results is closely related to the companies' budget for events and the consumption availability of customers during the summer/autumn period. The budget is based both on maintaining a demand on the domestic market in the summer months, similar to that of 2021, and on relaunching international traffic starting with the first part of 2022.
This budget project cannot take into account a new outbreak of the epidemic in the autumn / winter period of 2022.
The budgeted financial result took into consideration an increase of the interest rate for RON-and FX denominated deposits. The variations of the value of the fund units were not taken into account, whose marking-to-market can bring differences in the final financial result..
Expenses
The budgeted costs with materials and services took into consideration mainly the results from the previous year. Although there is a permanent concern to reduce operational costs, there are chapters in which price hikes do not allow us to underestimate costs.
Some of these expenses are explained below:
• The costs of food and non-food goods will increase by 10% -15% due to the increase in the inflation rate;
• Expenditures for repairing work equipment will increase due to the long service life;
• The growth of the utility expenses will continue at a faster pace than in 2021.
Investments/expenses for repairs and modernizations
For the year 2022, we propose for approval the following investment budget, which will bring an extra-attractiveness that will allow the increase of tariffs and the concentration on the segment of individual tourists, as well as the reduction of utility costs and the increase of customers' comfort:
Investment/expense
Budget
Execution time
Windows replacement
400.000 lei - investment
1stand 2ndquarter
Acquisition of server and peripherals
35.000 lei - investment
2ndquarter
Swimming pool architecture project
70.000 lei - investment
1st, 2ndand 3rdquarter
Acquisition of freezing chamber
50.000 lei - investment
1stquarter
Carpet for accommodation spaces
50.000 lei - expense
2ndquarter
Reconfiguration and modernization of accommodation spaces
65.000 lei - expense
2ndquarter
Purchase of room furniture
15.000 lei - expense
1stand 2ndquarter
Taking into consideration the aspects mentioned above, the Board of Administrators submits to the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting the approval of the 2022 revenues and expenses budget as presented.
Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 20:05:08 UTC.