    BCM   ROBUCMACNOR5

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

(BCM)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-25
0.0800 RON    0.00%
0.0800 RON    0.00%
04:06pCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : 4 - Draft 2022 Revenue and Expenses Budget - EN
PU
11:07aCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Financial statements at 31.12.2021 - EN
PU
10:45aCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Independent auditor report 2021 - EN
PU
Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : 4 - Draft 2022 Revenue and Expenses Budget - EN

04/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Draft 2022 Revenue and Expenses Budget and the substantiation of the proposal

Actual 2021

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Budget 2022

Total revenue

6,010,935

1,100,615

1,426,854

3,171,835

2,124,623

7,823,927

Total expenses

3,681,787

770,248

1,063,623

1,554,755

1,222,281

4,610,906

Profit from operating activity*

2,329,148

330,367

363,232

1,617,080

902,341

3,213,020

General, marketing, utilities and maintenance expenses

1,595,075

520,855

405,475

433,151

485,385

1,844,867

GOP**

734,073

-190,488

-42,244

1,183,929

416,956

1,368,154

Expenses with the BOA, auditors, taxes, royalties, insurance

586,377

148,800

135,300

135,300

145,300

564,700

Operating result before the expenses with depreciation, repairs, modernization and provisions

147,698

-339,288

-177,544

1,048,629

271,656

803,454

Depreciation

611,928

156,000

168,000

168,000

168,000

660,000

Repairs and modernization expenses

18,521

0

130,000

0

0

130,000

Other revenue /(expenses) outside the core business, net

522,983

Operating result

40,232

-495,288

-475,544

880,629

103,656

13,454

Rezultat Financiar

603,166

60,000

63,000

63,000

63,000

249,000

Gross result

643,398

-435,288

-412,544

943,629

166,656

262,454

* The profit from operating activity is determined as the difference between the revenue earned on all activity segments and the expenses incurred for all activity segments, less general costs, marketing, utilities, maintenance, expenses with the Administration Board, taxes, royalties, insurances, depreciation, provisions and repairs and modernization expenses ** GOP - Gross Operating Profit

The construction of the 2022 revenue and expenditure budget has taken into account the following:

  • 1. Intentions and booking requests for 2022;

  • 2. The estimated period of operation of the ski slope in 2022;

  • 3. The estimate regarding the pandemic restriction and the opening of international tourism starting with April 2022;

  • 4. The reduced attractiveness of the location for individual tourism in the conditions of opening other premium locations with swimming pool in Gura Humorului;

  • 5. The reopening of the Events market starting with May 2022;

  • 6. The rise of prices in 2022, the record increases in energy and gas tariffs and inflation prospects of over 10% for 2022

  • 7. The influence of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Revenues

The following assumptions were taken into consideration in budgeting the revenues from accommodation:

  • An average tariff 9% higher than the one realized in 2021;

  • Reaching an occupancy rate 30% higher than in 2021.

The budgeted revenues from the food&beverage activity and other revenues took into consideration the results from the previous years and the correlation with the revenue from the accommodation activity.

Obtaining these results takes into account the continuation of the activity without another period of suspension due to the COVID 19 epidemic and the maintenance of its restriction trend. Obtaining these results is closely related to the companies' budget for events and the consumption availability of customers during the summer/autumn period. The budget is based both on maintaining a demand on the domestic market in the summer months, similar to that of 2021, and on relaunching international traffic starting with the first part of 2022.

This budget project cannot take into account a new outbreak of the epidemic in the autumn / winter period of 2022.

The budgeted financial result took into consideration an increase of the interest rate for RON-and FX denominated deposits. The variations of the value of the fund units were not taken into account, whose marking-to-market can bring differences in the final financial result..

Expenses

The budgeted costs with materials and services took into consideration mainly the results from the previous year. Although there is a permanent concern to reduce operational costs, there are chapters in which price hikes do not allow us to underestimate costs.

Some of these expenses are explained below:

  • • The costs of food and non-food goods will increase by 10% -15% due to the increase in the inflation rate;

  • • Expenditures for repairing work equipment will increase due to the long service life;

  • • The growth of the utility expenses will continue at a faster pace than in 2021.

Investments/expenses for repairs and modernizations

For the year 2022, we propose for approval the following investment budget, which will bring an extra-attractiveness that will allow the increase of tariffs and the concentration on the segment of individual tourists, as well as the reduction of utility costs and the increase of customers' comfort:

Investment/expense

Budget

Execution time

Windows replacement

400.000 lei - investment

1st and 2nd quarter

Acquisition of server and peripherals

35.000 lei - investment

2nd quarter

Swimming pool architecture project

70.000 lei - investment

1st, 2nd and 3rd quarter

Acquisition of freezing chamber

50.000 lei - investment

1st quarter

Carpet for accommodation spaces

50.000 lei - expense

2nd quarter

Reconfiguration and modernization of accommodation spaces

65.000 lei - expense

2nd quarter

Purchase of room furniture

15.000 lei - expense

1st and 2nd quarter

Taking into consideration the aspects mentioned above, the Board of Administrators submits to the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting the approval of the 2022 revenues and expenses budget as presented.

Ion Romica Tamas

Vice-president of the Board of Administrators

Disclaimer

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 20:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
