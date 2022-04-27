Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : 4 - Draft 2022 Revenue and Expenses Budget - EN

Draft 2022 Revenue and Expenses Budget and the substantiation of the proposal

Actual 2021 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Budget 2022 Total revenue 6,010,935 1,100,615 1,426,854 3,171,835 2,124,623 7,823,927 Total expenses 3,681,787 770,248 1,063,623 1,554,755 1,222,281 4,610,906 Profit from operating activity* 2,329,148 330,367 363,232 1,617,080 902,341 3,213,020 General, marketing, utilities and maintenance expenses 1,595,075 520,855 405,475 433,151 485,385 1,844,867 GOP** 734,073 -190,488 -42,244 1,183,929 416,956 1,368,154 Expenses with the BOA, auditors, taxes, royalties, insurance 586,377 148,800 135,300 135,300 145,300 564,700 Operating result before the expenses with depreciation, repairs, modernization and provisions 147,698 -339,288 -177,544 1,048,629 271,656 803,454 Depreciation 611,928 156,000 168,000 168,000 168,000 660,000 Repairs and modernization expenses 18,521 0 130,000 0 0 130,000 Other revenue /(expenses) outside the core business, net 522,983 Operating result 40,232 -495,288 -475,544 880,629 103,656 13,454 Rezultat Financiar 603,166 60,000 63,000 63,000 63,000 249,000 Gross result 643,398 -435,288 -412,544 943,629 166,656 262,454

* The profit from operating activity is determined as the difference between the revenue earned on all activity segments and the expenses incurred for all activity segments, less general costs, marketing, utilities, maintenance, expenses with the Administration Board, taxes, royalties, insurances, depreciation, provisions and repairs and modernization expenses ** GOP - Gross Operating Profit

The construction of the 2022 revenue and expenditure budget has taken into account the following:

1. Intentions and booking requests for 2022;

2. The estimated period of operation of the ski slope in 2022;

3. The estimate regarding the pandemic restriction and the opening of international tourism starting with April 2022;

4. The reduced attractiveness of the location for individual tourism in the conditions of opening other premium locations with swimming pool in Gura Humorului;

5. The reopening of the Events market starting with May 2022;

6. The rise of prices in 2022, the record increases in energy and gas tariffs and inflation prospects of over 10% for 2022

7. The influence of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Revenues

The following assumptions were taken into consideration in budgeting the revenues from accommodation:

 An average tariff 9% higher than the one realized in 2021;

 Reaching an occupancy rate 30% higher than in 2021.

The budgeted revenues from the food&beverage activity and other revenues took into consideration the results from the previous years and the correlation with the revenue from the accommodation activity.

Obtaining these results takes into account the continuation of the activity without another period of suspension due to the COVID 19 epidemic and the maintenance of its restriction trend. Obtaining these results is closely related to the companies' budget for events and the consumption availability of customers during the summer/autumn period. The budget is based both on maintaining a demand on the domestic market in the summer months, similar to that of 2021, and on relaunching international traffic starting with the first part of 2022.

This budget project cannot take into account a new outbreak of the epidemic in the autumn / winter period of 2022.

The budgeted financial result took into consideration an increase of the interest rate for RON-and FX denominated deposits. The variations of the value of the fund units were not taken into account, whose marking-to-market can bring differences in the final financial result..

Expenses

The budgeted costs with materials and services took into consideration mainly the results from the previous year. Although there is a permanent concern to reduce operational costs, there are chapters in which price hikes do not allow us to underestimate costs.

Some of these expenses are explained below:

• The costs of food and non-food goods will increase by 10% -15% due to the increase in the inflation rate;

• Expenditures for repairing work equipment will increase due to the long service life;

• The growth of the utility expenses will continue at a faster pace than in 2021.

Investments/expenses for repairs and modernizations

For the year 2022, we propose for approval the following investment budget, which will bring an extra-attractiveness that will allow the increase of tariffs and the concentration on the segment of individual tourists, as well as the reduction of utility costs and the increase of customers' comfort:

Investment/expense Budget Execution time Windows replacement 400.000 lei - investment 1st and 2nd quarter Acquisition of server and peripherals 35.000 lei - investment 2nd quarter Swimming pool architecture project 70.000 lei - investment 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarter Acquisition of freezing chamber 50.000 lei - investment 1st quarter Carpet for accommodation spaces 50.000 lei - expense 2nd quarter Reconfiguration and modernization of accommodation spaces 65.000 lei - expense 2nd quarter Purchase of room furniture 15.000 lei - expense 1st and 2nd quarter

Taking into consideration the aspects mentioned above, the Board of Administrators submits to the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting the approval of the 2022 revenues and expenses budget as presented.

Ion Romica Tamas

Vice-president of the Board of Administrators