Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Conclusion of a contract listed in art. 234 of FSA Regulation no 5/2018 - EN

CURRENT REPORT Current report according to: The provisions of Law no 24/2017 and FSA Regulation 5/2018 Date of the report: 07.12.2021 Name of the issuer: CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A. Headquarters: Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County Phone/fax no.: +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 Sole Registration Code: 10376500 Registration Number with the Trade Register: J33/718/1998 Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 16.231.941,2 lei Main features of the issued securities: 162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share Regulated market on which the securities Bucharest Stock Exchange are traded: LEI code 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Significant event to report: conclusion of a contract of the kind listed in art. 234 paragraph 1, letter i) of FSA Regulation no 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

In accordance with the provisions of art. 234 paragraph 1, letter i) of FSA Regulation no 5/2018, Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. informs the shareholders and investors on the conclusion of a financing contract, the value of which exceeds 10% of the net turnover for the financial year 2020.

Thus, on 06.12.2021, the Company concluded a contract with the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, through the Agency for Small and Medium Enterprises, Attracting Investments and Export Promotion IAŞI. The object of the contract is the granting of state aid in the form of a grant, through the State aid scheme established by GEO no. 224/2020, with subsequent amendments and completions, implemented by the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

The value of the financing contract is of 520.317 lei.

Ion Romica Tamas

General Manager

