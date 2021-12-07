Log in
    BCM   ROBUCMACNOR5

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

(BCM)
  Report
Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Conclusion of a contract listed in art. 234 of FSA Regulation no 5/2018 - EN

12/07/2021 | 06:22am EST
c a s a

d e

UâvÉä|Çt

c l u b d e m u n t e

Piata Republicii nr. 18

Gura Humorului 725300

Județul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000

Fax + 4 230 207001

E-mail: ACTIONARI@BESTWESTERNBUCOVINA.RO

www.bestwesternbucovina.ro

CURRENT REPORT

Current report according to:

The provisions of Law no 24/2017 and FSA Regulation 5/2018

Date of the report:

07.12.2021

Name of the issuer:

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

Headquarters:

Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County

Phone/fax no.:

+40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001

Sole Registration Code:

10376500

Registration Number with the Trade Register:

J33/718/1998

Subscribed and paid-in share capital:

16.231.941,2 lei

Main features of the issued securities:

162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share

Regulated market on which the securities

Bucharest Stock Exchange

are traded:

LEI code

2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Significant event to report: conclusion of a contract of the kind listed in art. 234 paragraph 1, letter i) of FSA Regulation no 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

In accordance with the provisions of art. 234 paragraph 1, letter i) of FSA Regulation no 5/2018, Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. informs the shareholders and investors on the conclusion of a financing contract, the value of which exceeds 10% of the net turnover for the financial year 2020.

Thus, on 06.12.2021, the Company concluded a contract with the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, through the Agency for Small and Medium Enterprises, Attracting Investments and Export Promotion IAŞI. The object of the contract is the granting of state aid in the form of a grant, through the State aid scheme established by GEO no. 224/2020, with subsequent amendments and completions, implemented by the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

The value of the financing contract is of 520.317 lei.

Ion Romica Tamas

General Manager

Capital social: 16.231.941,2 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
