Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Management transactions - art. 19 Reg. (UE) 596/2014 - EN

CURRENT REPORT Current report according to: FSA Regulation 5/2018 Date of the report: 03.04.2023 Name of the issuer: CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A. Headquarters: Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County Phone/fax no.: +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 Sole Registration Code: 10376500 Registration Number with the Trade Register: J33/718/1998 Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 16.231.941,2 lei Main features of the issued securities: 162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share Regulated market on which the securities Bucharest Stock Exchange are traded: LEI code 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Significant event to report: management transactions according to art. 3 para. 1, no. (25) and (26) and art.19 para. 1 and 8 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014

We hereby inform that on 31.03.2023 we have received a notification regarding the transactions carried out by Societatea de Investitii Financiare Muntenia S.A., in accordance with the provisions of EU Regulation no. 523/2016 and EU Regulation no. 596/2014.

Please find enclosed to this report the notification received.

Doina Prosciuc

General Manager

Capital social: 16.231.941,2 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

