Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Management transactions - art. 19 Reg. (UE) 596/2014 - EN
04/03/2023 | 10:25am EDT
Piata Republicii nr. 18
Gura Humorului 725300
Județul Suceava
Tel: + 4 0230 207000
Fax + 4 230 207001
E-mail:ACTIONARI@BESTWESTERNBUCOVINA.RO
www.bestwesternbucovina.ro
CURRENT REPORT
Current report according to:
FSA Regulation 5/2018
Date of the report:
03.04.2023
Name of the issuer:
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
Headquarters:
Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County
Phone/fax no.:
+40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001
Sole Registration Code:
10376500
Registration Number with the Trade Register:
J33/718/1998
Subscribed and paid-in share capital:
16.231.941,2 lei
Main features of the issued securities:
162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share
Regulated market on which the securities
Bucharest Stock Exchange
are traded:
LEI code
2549003JCE4UBBB88S53
Significant event to report: management transactions according to art. 3 para. 1, no. (25) and (26) and art.19 para. 1 and 8 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014
We hereby inform that on 31.03.2023 we have received a notification regarding the transactions carried out by Societatea de Investitii Financiare Muntenia S.A., in accordance with the provisions of EU Regulation no. 523/2016 and EU Regulation no. 596/2014.
Please find enclosed to this report the notification received.
Doina Prosciuc
General Manager
