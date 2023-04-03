Advanced search
    BCM   ROBUCMACNOR5

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

(BCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
0.0860 RON   +1.18%
Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Management transactions - art. 19 Reg. (UE) 596/2014 - EN

04/03/2023 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

c a s a

d e

UâvÉä|Çt

c l u b d e m u n t e

Piata Republicii nr. 18

Gura Humorului 725300

Județul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000

Fax + 4 230 207001

E-mail: ACTIONARI@BESTWESTERNBUCOVINA.RO

www.bestwesternbucovina.ro

CURRENT REPORT

Current report according to:

FSA Regulation 5/2018

Date of the report:

03.04.2023

Name of the issuer:

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

Headquarters:

Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County

Phone/fax no.:

+40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001

Sole Registration Code:

10376500

Registration Number with the Trade Register:

J33/718/1998

Subscribed and paid-in share capital:

16.231.941,2 lei

Main features of the issued securities:

162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share

Regulated market on which the securities

Bucharest Stock Exchange

are traded:

LEI code

2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Significant event to report: management transactions according to art. 3 para. 1, no. (25) and (26) and art.19 para. 1 and 8 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014

We hereby inform that on 31.03.2023 we have received a notification regarding the transactions carried out by Societatea de Investitii Financiare Muntenia S.A., in accordance with the provisions of EU Regulation no. 523/2016 and EU Regulation no. 596/2014.

Please find enclosed to this report the notification received.

Doina Prosciuc

General Manager

Capital social: 16.231.941,2 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Disclaimer

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 14:24:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 6,53 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
Net income 2021 0,62 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net cash 2021 12,6 M 2,76 M 2,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.18.62%3
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.52%51 287
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.48%37 535
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP32.11%16 674
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED15.46%15 594
CARNIVAL CORPORATION25.93%13 024
