Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : OGSM resolutions of 28 April 2022

casa

de

Piata Republicii nr. 18

UâvÉä|Çt

Gura Humorului 725300 Judetul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000 Fax + 4 230 207001

club de munte

E-mail: actionari@bestwesternbucovina.ro www.bestwesternbucovina.ro

CURRENT REPORT

Report according to:

The provisions of Law no. 24/2017 and FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

Date of the report: 28 April 2022

Name of the issuer: Headquarters: Phone/fax no.:

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

Sole Registration Code:

Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 10376500

Registration Number with the Trade Register: J33/718/1998 Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 16.231.941,2 lei Main features of the issued securities: 162.319.412 shares, with a face value of RON 0,1/share Regulated market on which the securities are traded Bucharest Stock Exchange LEI Code 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53 Significant event to report:

Resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB - DE MUNTE SA of 28 April 2022

Resolutions of the

Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA of 28 April 2022

The Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA, a joint stock company registered with the Trade Register under no J33/718/1998, Sole Registration Code 10376500, with a subscribed and paid-up share capital of RON 16.231.941,2, headquartered in Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square Republicii, Suceava county, based on the convening notice published in the Official Gazette of Romania, part. IV, no. 1225 of 24 March 2022, in national newspaper Jurnalul National, no. 1102 (8414) of 24 March 2022, posted on the company's website,www.bestwesternbucovina.roand on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, legally gathered today, 28 April 2022, at the first convening, with the direct participation, by representative of by correspondence, of the shareholders holding a total number of 120.080.537 shares, representing 73,98% of the of the total 162.319.412 voting rights, decided the following:

Resolution no. 1

Approves the annual financial statements of the company for the year 2021 based on the Report of Board of Administrators of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA and the report of the financial auditor 3B Expert Audit SRL., out of which:

Revenues from touristic activities: 6.010.935 Operating profit: 40.232

Profit before taxes: 643.398

Net profit for the financial year: 622.876

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Capital social: 16.231.941,2 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Resolution no. 2

Approves the 2021 net profit distribution proposal, amounting to 622.876 lei, as follows: 32.170 lei to the legal reserve, 284.147 lei to cover the loss from the correction of accounting errors from 2018, and 306.559 lei as undistributed profit, according to the proposal of the Board of Administrators.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 3

Approves the discharge of the Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA for the financial year 2021.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 4

Approves the revenue and expenditure budget for the financial year 2022, as proposed by the Board of Administrators, out of which:

Turnover: 7.823.927

Operating result: 13.454

Financial result: 249.000

Result before taxes: 262.454

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 5

Approves the remuneration for the members of the Board of Administrators for the financial year 2022, amounting to RON 1.000/month net for each member of the Board of Administrators, according to the proposal of the Board of Administrators.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 6

Approves the Remuneration Report of the Company's managers for the financial year 2021, in accordance with the provisions of art. 107 of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 7

Approves 26.05.2022 as the registration date, according to the provisions of art. 87 para. 1 of Law no 24/2017, respectively 25.05.2022 as the ex-date, as defined by the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 8

Empowers Mr. Ion Romică Tamas, who in turn can empower others, to sign all documents and take all necessary steps to register the resolutions taken in the OGSM meeting.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Ion Romica Tamas

Vice-President of the Board of Administrators