Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCM   ROBUCMACNOR5

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

(BCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-26
0.0800 RON    0.00%
10:07aCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : OGSM resolutions of 28 April 2022
PU
04/27CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : 2 - Proposal regarding the distribution of the net profit for 2021 - EN
PU
04/27CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : 4 - Draft 2022 Revenue and Expenses Budget - EN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : OGSM resolutions of 28 April 2022

04/28/2022 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

casa

de

Piata Republicii nr. 18

UâvÉä|Çt

Gura Humorului 725300 Judetul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000 Fax + 4 230 207001

club de munte

E-mail: actionari@bestwesternbucovina.ro www.bestwesternbucovina.ro

CURRENT REPORT

Report according to:

The provisions of Law no. 24/2017 and FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

Date of the report: 28 April 2022

Name of the issuer: Headquarters: Phone/fax no.:

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

Sole Registration Code:

Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 10376500

Registration Number with the Trade Register:

J33/718/1998

Subscribed and paid-in share capital:

16.231.941,2 lei

Main features of the issued securities:

162.319.412 shares, with a face value of RON 0,1/share

Regulated market on which the securities are traded

Bucharest Stock Exchange

LEI Code

2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Significant event to report:

Resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB - DE MUNTE SA of 28 April 2022

Resolutions of the

Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA of 28 April 2022

The Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA, a joint stock company registered with the Trade Register under no J33/718/1998, Sole Registration Code 10376500, with a subscribed and paid-up share capital of RON 16.231.941,2, headquartered in Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square Republicii, Suceava county, based on the convening notice published in the Official Gazette of Romania, part. IV, no. 1225 of 24 March 2022, in national newspaper Jurnalul National, no. 1102 (8414) of 24 March 2022, posted on the company's website,www.bestwesternbucovina.roand on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, legally gathered today, 28 April 2022, at the first convening, with the direct participation, by representative of by correspondence, of the shareholders holding a total number of 120.080.537 shares, representing 73,98% of the of the total 162.319.412 voting rights, decided the following:

Resolution no. 1

Approves the annual financial statements of the company for the year 2021 based on the Report of Board of Administrators of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA and the report of the financial auditor 3B Expert Audit SRL., out of which:

Revenues from touristic activities: 6.010.935 Operating profit: 40.232

Profit before taxes: 643.398

Net profit for the financial year: 622.876

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Capital social: 16.231.941,2 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Resolution no. 2

Approves the 2021 net profit distribution proposal, amounting to 622.876 lei, as follows: 32.170 lei to the legal reserve, 284.147 lei to cover the loss from the correction of accounting errors from 2018, and 306.559 lei as undistributed profit, according to the proposal of the Board of Administrators.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 3

Approves the discharge of the Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA for the financial year 2021.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 4

Approves the revenue and expenditure budget for the financial year 2022, as proposed by the Board of Administrators, out of which:

Turnover: 7.823.927

Operating result: 13.454

Financial result: 249.000

Result before taxes: 262.454

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 5

Approves the remuneration for the members of the Board of Administrators for the financial year 2022, amounting to RON 1.000/month net for each member of the Board of Administrators, according to the proposal of the Board of Administrators.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 6

Approves the Remuneration Report of the Company's managers for the financial year 2021, in accordance with the provisions of art. 107 of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 7

Approves 26.05.2022 as the registration date, according to the provisions of art. 87 para. 1 of Law no 24/2017, respectively 25.05.2022 as the ex-date, as defined by the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Resolution no. 8

Empowers Mr. Ion Romică Tamas, who in turn can empower others, to sign all documents and take all necessary steps to register the resolutions taken in the OGSM meeting.

With 120.080.537 votes in favor, representing 100% of the total 120.080.537 expressed votes, 0 voturi votes against, 0 votes refraining.

Ion Romica Tamas

Vice-President of the Board of Administrators

Disclaimer

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
10:07aCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : OGSM resolutions of 28 April 2022
PU
04/27CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : 2 - Proposal regarding the distribution of the net pr..
PU
04/27CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : 4 - Draft 2022 Revenue and Expenses Budget - EN
PU
04/27CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Financial statements at 31.12.2021 - EN
PU
04/27CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Independent auditor report 2021 - EN
PU
04/27CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Annual report 2021 - EN
PU
03/23CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Update to financial calendar 2022 - EN
PU
03/23CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Notice of OGSM 28/29.04.2022
PU
02/28CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Unaudited preliminary financial results 2021 - EN
PU
01/14CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Independent limited assurance report sem. II / 2021 -..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,62 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net income 2020 -1,97 M -0,42 M -0,42 M
Net cash 2020 11,4 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Florica Trandafir Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.-18.37%3
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP2.10%1 690
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.16.79%1 545
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD27.46%624
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD-3.48%512
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-5.33%201