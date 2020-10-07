Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Registration of the share capital decrease 06.10.2020 - EN

Date of the report:
06.10.2020
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 10376500
J33/718/1998 16.733.960 lei
167.339.600 shares, with a face value of lei 0,1/share Bucharest Stock Exchange 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53
Important event to report: Issue of the Financial Instrument Registration Certificate related to the registration of the share capital decrease of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. informs shareholders and investors that the Financial Supervisory Authority has issued the Certificate no. AC-3400-2/30.09.2020 of registering the share capital decrease of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A., following the EGSM decision on 28.04.2020.
The share capital descreased from 16.733.960 lei to 16.231.941,2 lei, respectively from 167.339.600 shares to 162.319.412 shares with a nominal value of 0,1 lei/share, by calcellation a number of 5.020.188 own shares.
As a result of the share capital decrease, the features of the issuer Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. (CUI 10376500) are as follows:
-
Share capital: 16.231.941,2 lei;
-
Number of shares: 162.319.412;
-
Nominal value: 0,10 lei/share.
The company takes all the necessary steps in order to register the share capital decrease with Depozitarul Central.
Annex: The Financial Instrument Registration Certificate
Ion Romica Tamas
General Manager
