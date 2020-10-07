Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Registration of the share capital decrease 06.10.2020 - EN

According to the provisions of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

Important event to report: Issue of the Financial Instrument Registration Certificate related to the registration of the share capital decrease of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. informs shareholders and investors that the Financial Supervisory Authority has issued the Certificate no. AC-3400-2/30.09.2020 of registering the share capital decrease of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A., following the EGSM decision on 28.04.2020.

The share capital descreased from 16.733.960 lei to 16.231.941,2 lei, respectively from 167.339.600 shares to 162.319.412 shares with a nominal value of 0,1 lei/share, by calcellation a number of 5.020.188 own shares.

As a result of the share capital decrease, the features of the issuer Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. (CUI 10376500) are as follows:

Share capital: 16.231.941,2 lei;

Number of shares: 162.319.412;

Nominal value: 0,10 lei/share.

The company takes all the necessary steps in order to register the share capital decrease with Depozitarul Central.

Annex: The Financial Instrument Registration Certificate

