Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A.    BCM   ROBUCMACNOR5

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

(BCM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Registration of the share capital decrease 06.10.2020 - EN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 09:45am EDT

c a s a

d e

UâvÉä|Çt

c l u b d e m u n t e

Piata Republicii nr. 18

Gura Humorului 725300

Județul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000

Fax + 4 230 207001

E-mail: ACTIONARI@BESTWESTERNBUCOVINA.RO

www.bestwesternbucovina.ro

CURRENT REPORT

According to the provisions of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

Date of the report:

Issuer's name:

Headquarters:

Phone/fax no.:

Sole Registration Code:

Registration Number with the Trade Register: Subscribed and paid-up share capital

Main features of the issued securities:

Regulated market on which the securities are traded: LEI Code

06.10.2020

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 10376500

J33/718/1998 16.733.960 lei

167.339.600 shares, with a face value of lei 0,1/share Bucharest Stock Exchange 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Important event to report: Issue of the Financial Instrument Registration Certificate related to the registration of the share capital decrease of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. informs shareholders and investors that the Financial Supervisory Authority has issued the Certificate no. AC-3400-2/30.09.2020 of registering the share capital decrease of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A., following the EGSM decision on 28.04.2020.

The share capital descreased from 16.733.960 lei to 16.231.941,2 lei, respectively from 167.339.600 shares to 162.319.412 shares with a nominal value of 0,1 lei/share, by calcellation a number of 5.020.188 own shares.

As a result of the share capital decrease, the features of the issuer Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. (CUI 10376500) are as follows:

  • Share capital: 16.231.941,2 lei;
  • Number of shares: 162.319.412;
  • Nominal value: 0,10 lei/share.

The company takes all the necessary steps in order to register the share capital decrease with Depozitarul Central.

Annex: The Financial Instrument Registration Certificate

Ion Romica Tamas

General Manager

Capital social: 16.733.960 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Disclaimer

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 13:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
09:45aCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Registration of the share capital decrease ..
PU
06/03CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A : Procedure regarding the payment of dividend..
PU
03/24CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE : Corporate Governance Code - EN
PU
03/24CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE : Notes to the financial statements - EN
PU
03/24CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE : Statement of responsibility for the preparation..
PU
03/24CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE : Financial statements at 31.12.2019 - EN
PU
03/20CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE : Proposal regarding the distribution of the prof..
PU
03/20CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE : Updated financial calendar 2020 - EN
PU
2019CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE : Information regarding the completion of the Oua..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 9,97 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net income 2019 2,85 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
Net cash 2019 15,2 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,83x
Yield 2019 14,0%
Capitalization 12,3 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Florica Trandafir Chairman
Mircea Constantin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.-24.00%3
GENTING MALAYSIA-37.39%2 804
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP-29.43%1 257
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.-49.64%569
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD-9.15%462
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORPORATION-50.68%370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group