Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Resolutions of AGOA-AGEA - EN

CURRENT REPORT Report according to: Date of the report: Name of the issuer: Headquarters: Phone/fax no.: Sole Registration Code: Registration Number with the Trade Register: Subscribed and paid-in share capital: Main features of the issued securities: Regulated market on which the securities are traded LEI Code The provisions of Law no. 24/2017 and FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 25 April 2023 CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A. Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 10376500 J33/718/1998 16.231.941,2 lei 162.319.412 shares, with a face value of RON 0,1/share Bucharest Stock Exchange 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53 Significant event to report: I. Resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB - DE MUNTE SA held on 24 April 2023 Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA held on 24 April 2023 Resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA held on 24 April 2023 The Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "the company"), a company registered with the Trade Register under no J33/718/1998, Sole Registration Code 10376500, with a subscribed and paid-up share capital of RON 16.231.941,2, headquartered in Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square Republicii, Suceava county, statutorily held on 24.04.2023, at 10:00, on the first convening, as convened by publishing in the Official Journal of Romania, part a IV, no. 1359/22.03.2023, in the Jurnalul National newspaper no. 1358 (8670) from 22.03.2023, on the company website www.bestwesternbucovina.ro and on the Bucharest Stock Exchange platform, attended by shareholders holding a total number of 120.122.998 valid voting rights, representing 74,0041% of the total voting rights and 74,0041% of the share capital of the company, at the reference date 13.04.2023, according to Law 31/1990 and Law 24/2017, to the regulations in force of the Financial Supervisory Authority and to the provisions of the company's Constitutive Act, with the fulfillment of the legal and statutory conditions for the validity of the convening, the golding of the meeting and the adoprion of the decisions, adopted the following resolutions: RESOLUTION NO. 1 Approves the annual financial statements of the company for the year 2022 based on the Report of Board of Administrators of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA and the report of the financial auditor 3B Expert Audit SRL.

with a majority of 100% of the valid expressed votes, following the casting of a total number of 120.122.998 valid votes for a number of 120.122.998 shares held by the shareholders present or represented, representing 74,0041% of the share capital of the company, from which 120.122.998 votes "in favor", 0 votes "against", 0 "refraining", 0 votes canceled and 0 votes not expressed. RESOLUTION NO. 2 Approves the 2022 net profit distribution, amounting to 37.924 lei, as follows: 2.922 lei to the legal reserve and 35.002 lei as undistributed profit, according to the proposal of the Board of Administrators. with a majority of 100% of the valid expressed votes, following the casting of a total number of 120.122.998 valid votes for a number of 120.122.998 shares held by the shareholders present or represented, representing 74,0041% of the share capital of the company, from which 120.122.998 votes "in favor", 0 votes "against", 0 "refraining", 0 votes canceled and 0 votes not expressed. . RESOLUTION NO. 3 Approves the discharge of the Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA for the financial year 2022. with a majority of 100% of the valid expressed votes, following the casting of a total number of 120.122.998 valid votes for a number of 120.122.998 shares held by the shareholders present or represented, representing 74,0041% of the share capital of the company, from which 120.122.998 votes "in favor", 0 votes "against", 0 "refraining", 0 votes canceled and 0 votes not expressed. RESOLUTION NO. 4 Approves the revenue and expenditure budget for the financial year 2023, according to the proposal of the Board of Administrators. with a majority of 100% of the valid expressed votes, following the casting of a total number of 120.122.998 valid votes for a number of 120.122.998 shares held by the shareholders present or represented, representing 74,0041% of the share capital of the company, from which 120.122.998 votes "in favor", 0 votes "against", 0 "refraining", 0 votes canceled and 0 votes not expressed. RESOLUTION NO. 5 Approves the remuneration for the members of the Board of Administrators for the financial year 2023, amounting to RON 1.000/month net for each member of the Board of Administrators, according to the proposal of the Board of Administrators. with a majority of 100% of the valid expressed votes, following the casting of a total number of 120.122.998 valid votes for a number of 120.122.998 shares held by the shareholders present or represented, representing 74,0041% of the share capital of the company, from which 120.122.998 votes "in favor", 0 votes "against", 0 "refraining", 0 votes canceled and 0 votes not expressed.

RESOLUTION NO. 6 Approves the Remuneration Report of the Company's managers for the financial year 2022, in accordance with the provisions of art. 107 of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations. with a majority of 100% of the valid expressed votes, following the casting of a total number of 120.122.998 valid votes for a number of 120.122.998 shares held by the shareholders present or represented, representing 74,0041% of the share capital of the company, from which 120.122.998 votes "in favor", 0 votes "against", 0 "refraining", 0 votes canceled and 0 votes not expressed. RESOLUTION NO. 7 Approves 26.05.2023 as the registration date, according to the provisions of art. 87 para. 1 of Law no 24/2017, respectively 25.05.2023 as the ex-date, as defined by the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018. with a majority of 100% of the valid expressed votes, following the casting of a total number of 120.122.998 valid votes for a number of 120.122.998 shares held by the shareholders present or represented, representing 74,0041% of the share capital of the company, from which 120.122.998 votes "in favor", 0 votes "against", 0 "refraining", 0 votes canceled and 0 votes not expressed. RESOLUTION NO. 8 Empowers Mrs. Doina Prosciuc, the general manager of the company, who in turn can empower others, to sign all documents and take all necessary steps to register the resolutions taken in the OGS meeting. with a majority of 100% of the valid expressed votes, following the casting of a total number of 120.122.998 valid votes for a number of 120.122.998 shares held by the shareholders present or represented, representing 74,0041% of the share capital of the company, from which 120.122.998 votes "in favor", 0 votes "against", 0 "refraining", 0 votes canceled and 0 votes not expressed. Resolutions of the

Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA

held on 24 April 2023 The Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "the company"), a company registered with the Trade Register under no J33/718/1998, Sole Registration Code 10376500, with a subscribed and paid-up share capital of RON 16.231.941,2, headquartered in Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square Republicii, Suceava county, statutorily held on 24.04.2023, at 11:00, on the first convening, as convened by publishing in the Official Journal of Romania, part a IV, no. 1359/22.03.2023, in the Jurnalul National newspaper no. 1358 (8670) from 22.03.2023, on the company website www.bestwesternbucovina.ro and on the Bucharest Stock Exchange platform, attended by shareholders holding a total number of 120.122.998 valid voting rights, representing 74,0041% of the total voting rights and 74,0041% of the share capital of the company, at the reference date 13.04.2023, according to Law 31/1990 and Law 24/2017, to the regulations in force of the Financial Supervisory Authority and to the provisions of the company's Constitutive Act, with the fulfillment of the legal and statutory conditions for the validity of the convening, the golding of the meeting and the adoprion of the decisions, adopted the following resolutions: