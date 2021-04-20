Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCM   ROBUCMACNOR5

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

(BCM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : 9 - Candidates list for the members of the Board of Administrators updated on 20.04.2021 - EN

04/20/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

c a s a

d e

UâvÉä|Çt

c l u b d e m u n t e

Piata Republicii nr. 18

Gura Humorului 725300

Județul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000

Fax + 4 230 207001

E-mail: ACTIONARI@BESTWESTERNBUCOVINA.RO

www.bestwesternbucovina.ro

Item no 9 on the agenda of the

Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA on 29/30.04.2021

Election of a member of the Board of Administrators, with a term equal to the remaining period until the expiration of the mandate of his predecessor, respectively from 01.05.2021 to 28.04.2024, as a result of the resignation of Mr. Constantin Mircea.

LIST containing information regarding the name, the domicile and the professional

qualification of the candidates for the position of member on the Board of Administrators of the Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA

for the meeting of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29/30.04.2021

Updated on 20.04.2021

No.

Name and surname of

Domicile

Professional

The person who

the candidate

qualification

nominated the candidate

1

Marinescu Dan Florin

Bucuresti

Economist

Societatea de Investitii

Financiare Muntenia S.A.

Ion Romica Tamas

Vice-president of the Board of Administrators

Capital social: 16.231.941,2 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Disclaimer

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
05:44pCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : 9 - Candidates list for the members of the..
PU
04/12CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Addition to convening notice - EN
PU
04/07CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Request for the amendment of the agenda of..
PU
04/02CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Resignation of the President of the Board ..
PU
03/25CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Financial statements at 31.12.2020 - EN
PU
03/25CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Board of administrators report for 2020 - ..
PU
03/24CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Update to financial calendar 2021 - EN
PU
01/25CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Financial calendar 2021 - EN
PU
2020CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Registration of the share capital decrease..
PU
2020CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Procedure regarding the payment of dividen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,62 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net income 2020 -1,97 M -0,48 M -0,48 M
Net cash 2020 11,5 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 3,47 M 3,47 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florica Trandafir Chairman
Mircea Constantin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.9.37%3
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP53.70%1 977
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.23.53%1 222
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORPORATION30.35%750
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD17.83%584
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LIMITED-8.18%351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ