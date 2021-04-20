Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : 9 - Candidates list for the members of the Board of Administrators updated on 20.04.2021 - EN

Item no 9 on the agenda of the
Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA on 29/30.04.2021
Election of a member of the Board of Administrators, with a term equal to the remaining period until the expiration of the mandate of his predecessor, respectively from 01.05.2021 to 28.04.2024, as a result of the resignation of Mr. Constantin Mircea.
LIST containing information regarding the name, the domicile and the professional
qualification of the candidates for the position of member on the Board of Administrators of the Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA
for the meeting of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29/30.04.2021
Updated on 20.04.2021
|
No.
|
Name and surname of
|
Domicile
|
Professional
|
The person who
|
|
the candidate
|
|
qualification
|
nominated the candidate
|
1
|
Marinescu Dan Florin
|
Bucuresti
|
Economist
|
Societatea de Investitii
|
|
|
|
|
Financiare Muntenia S.A.
Ion Romica Tamas
Vice-president of the Board of Administrators
