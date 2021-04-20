Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : 9 - Candidates list for the members of the Board of Administrators updated on 20.04.2021 - EN

Item no 9 on the agenda of the

Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA on 29/30.04.2021

Election of a member of the Board of Administrators, with a term equal to the remaining period until the expiration of the mandate of his predecessor, respectively from 01.05.2021 to 28.04.2024, as a result of the resignation of Mr. Constantin Mircea.

LIST containing information regarding the name, the domicile and the professional

qualification of the candidates for the position of member on the Board of Administrators of the Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA

for the meeting of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29/30.04.2021

Updated on 20.04.2021

No. Name and surname of Domicile Professional The person who the candidate qualification nominated the candidate 1 Marinescu Dan Florin Bucuresti Economist Societatea de Investitii Financiare Muntenia S.A.

Ion Romica Tamas

Vice-president of the Board of Administrators

Capital social: 16.231.941,2 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank