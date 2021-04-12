Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Addition to convening notice - EN
04/12/2021 | 03:53pm EDT
c a s a
d e
UâvÉä|Çt
c l u b d e m u n t e
Piata Republicii nr. 18
Gura Humorului 725300
Județul Suceava
Tel: + 4 0230 207000
Fax + 4 230 207001
E-mail:ACTIONARI@BESTWESTERNBUCOVINA.RO
www.bestwesternbucovina.ro
CURRENT REPORT
Current report according to:
The provisions of Law no 24/2017 and FSA Regulation 5/2018
Date of the report:
12.04.2021
Name of the issuer:
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
Headquarters:
Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County
Phone/fax no.:
+40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001
Sole Registration Code:
10376500
Registration Number with the Trade Register:
J33/718/1998
Subscribed and paid-in share capital:
16.231.941,2 lei
Main features of the issued securities:
162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share
Regulated market on which the securities
Bucharest Stock Exchange
are traded:
LEI code
2549003JCE4UBBB88S53
Significant event to report:
The Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA, has decided during its meeting held on 11.04.2021 to amend the agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting convened for the date 29/30.04.2021, at company's headquarters in Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square Republicii, Suceava county, following the request of the shareholder SIF Muntenia.
We present below the amended convening of the OGSM.
CONVENING NOTICE
(amended agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of
CASA DE BUCOVINA- CLUB DE MUNTE SA)
In accordance with the provisions of Law no 24/2017, Law no 31/1990 and the company's Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Administrators of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA ("the company") a joint stock company registered with the Trade Register under no J33/718/1998, Sole Registration Code 10376500, with a subscribed and paid-up share capital of RON 16.231.941,2, headquartered in Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square Republicii, Suceava county, zip code 725300 ("headquarters"), taking into account the request of the shareholder SIF Muntenia, registered with no. 503/06.04.2021, amend the agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("OGSM") convened for 29/30.04.2021, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, part IV, no. 1238/25.03.2021 and in the newspaper Jurnalul National no. 847 (8159) on 26.03.2021, according to the following.
The Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting is convened for 29.04.2021, 10:00, at the company headquarters in Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square Republicii, Suceava county, for all shareholders registered in the Shareholders' Register at the end of 16.04.2021 ("reference date"). In case the legal conditions are not met for holding the OGSM on the date of the first calling, a new OGSM, as appropriate, will be called for the date of 30.04.2021, at the same time, in the same place
Capital social: 16.231.941,2 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998
Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank
and with the same agenda. The reference date appointed for the identification of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote within the OGSM is the same.
The amended agenda for the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting is the following:
Presentation and approval of the annual financial statements of the company for the year 2020 based on the Report of Board of Administrators of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA and the report of the financial auditor 3B Expert Audit SRL.
Approval of the coverage of the net loss recorded in the financial year 2020, amounting to 1.971.774 lei, according to the proposal of the Board of Administrators.
Approval of the discharge of the Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA for the financial year 2020.
Presentation and approval of the revenue and expenditure budget for the financial year 2021.
Approval of the remuneration for the members of the Board of Administrators for the financial year 2021.
Approval of the Remuneration Policy of the company's managers (administrators and director), in accordance with the provisions of art. 92 index 1 of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations.
Approval of 25.05.2021 as the registration date, according to the provisions of art. 86 para. 1 of Law no 24/2017, respectively 24.05.2021 as the ex-date, as defined by the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018.
Empowerment of Mr. Ion Romică Tamas, who in turn can empower others, to sign all documents and take all necessary steps to register the resolutions taken in the OGSM meeting convened by this convening notice.
Election of a member of the Board of Administrators, with a term equal to the remaining period until the expiration of the mandate of his predecessor, respectively from 01.05.2021 to 28.04.2024, as a result of the resignation of Mr. Constantin Mircea.
Empowerment of Mrs. Topor Elena Daniela for signing, on behalf of the Company, with the administrator appointed member of the Board of Administrators, of the Management Contract in the approved form for the members of the Board of Administrators in office.
Additional details regarding the OGSM meeting
Shareholders' right to make proposals for candidates for membership in the Board of Administrators
Shareholders may submit proposals of candidatures for the position of member in the Board of Afministrators by 20.04.2021, 12:00 at the latest. The Company will take into consideration only proposals accompanied by documents/ copies of documents that will allow the identification of the shareholder who submitted the proposal and which are also accompanied by information on the name, place of residence and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of administrator of the company.
The candidatures shall be submitted/transmitted by mail/courier/e-mail at the company's headquarters, respectively at the e-mail address actionari@bestwesternbucovina.ro in pdf format, incorporating, attaching or logically associating an electronic signature, complying with the requirements of Law no. 455/2001.
The list containing information on the name and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of administrator will be available to the shareholders, at the company headquarters and is published on the company website www.bestwesternbucovina.ro, and may be completed by the deadline of submission.
On 20.04.2021 the Company will update the special power of attorney forms and correspondence forms with information about the candidates for the position of member in the Board of Administrators.
Participation to the OGSM by representative
The special power of attorney for the 9th item of the OGSM agenda shall be submitted/transmitted in a closed envelope bearing the words "power of attorney - secret ballot". In case of its transmission by e-mail, the shareholder will send two distinct e-mails, mentioning accordingly to the subject the secret character of the respective vote.
Vote by correspondence
The correspondence vote for the 9th item on the agenda shall be submitted/transmitted in a closed envelope bearing the words "secret ballot". In case of its transmission by e-mail, the shareholder will send two distinct e-mails, mentioning accordingly to the subject the secret character of the respective vote.
The other instructions for participation and voting included in the convocation published in the Official Gazette of Romania, part IV, no. 1238/25.03.2021 and in the newspaper Jurnalul National no. 847 (8159) of 26.03.2021, remain unchanged.
Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 19:52:05 UTC.