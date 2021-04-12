Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Addition to convening notice - EN

CURRENT REPORT Current report according to: The provisions of Law no 24/2017 and FSA Regulation 5/2018 Date of the report: 12.04.2021 Name of the issuer: CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A. Headquarters: Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County Phone/fax no.: +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 Sole Registration Code: 10376500 Registration Number with the Trade Register: J33/718/1998 Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 16.231.941,2 lei Main features of the issued securities: 162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share Regulated market on which the securities Bucharest Stock Exchange are traded: LEI code 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Significant event to report:

The Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA, has decided during its meeting held on 11.04.2021 to amend the agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting convened for the date 29/30.04.2021, at company's headquarters in Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square Republicii, Suceava county, following the request of the shareholder SIF Muntenia.

We present below the amended convening of the OGSM.

CONVENING NOTICE

(amended agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of

CASA DE BUCOVINA- CLUB DE MUNTE SA)

In accordance with the provisions of Law no 24/2017, Law no 31/1990 and the company's Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Administrators of CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA ("the company") a joint stock company registered with the Trade Register under no J33/718/1998, Sole Registration Code 10376500, with a subscribed and paid-up share capital of RON 16.231.941,2, headquartered in Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square Republicii, Suceava county, zip code 725300 ("headquarters"), taking into account the request of the shareholder SIF Muntenia, registered with no. 503/06.04.2021, amend the agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("OGSM") convened for 29/30.04.2021, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, part IV, no. 1238/25.03.2021 and in the newspaper Jurnalul National no. 847 (8159) on 26.03.2021, according to the following.

The Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting is convened for 29.04.2021, 10:00, at the company headquarters in Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square Republicii, Suceava county, for all shareholders registered in the Shareholders' Register at the end of 16.04.2021 ("reference date"). In case the legal conditions are not met for holding the OGSM on the date of the first calling, a new OGSM, as appropriate, will be called for the date of 30.04.2021, at the same time, in the same place

