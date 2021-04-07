Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Request for the amendment of the agenda of the OGSM - EN

CURRENT REPORT Current report according to: The provisions of Law no 24/2017 and FSA Regulation 5/2018 Date of the report: 07.04.2021 Name of the issuer: CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A. Headquarters: Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County Phone/fax no.: +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 Sole Registration Code: 10376500 Registration Number with the Trade Register: J33/718/1998 Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 16.231.941,2 lei Main features of the issued securities: 162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share Regulated market on which the securities Bucharest Stock Exchange are traded: LEI code 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Significant event to report: Request for the amendment of the agenda of the OGSM convened for 29/30.04.2021

Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA informs the investors that on 06.04.2021 in was registered at the company a request for the amendment of the agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA, convened for 29/30.04.2021, request submitted by the shareholder SIF Muntenia S.A., with the following items:

Election of a member of the Board of Administrators, with a term equal to the remaining period until the expiration of the mandate of his predecessor, respectively from 01.05.2021 to 28.04.2024, as a result of the resignation of Mr. Constantin Mircea. Empowerment of Mrs. Topor Elena Daniela for signing, on behalf of the Company, with the administrator appointed member of the Board of Administrators, of the Management Contract in the approved form for the members of the Board of Administrators in office.

The aforementioned request forthe amendment of the OGSM agenda will be examined by the Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A, and the decision will be communicated to the investors according to the applicable legal provisions.

The request for the amendment of the agenda is attached to this current report.

Ion Romica Tamas

Vice-President of the Board of Administrators

