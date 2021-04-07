Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A.    BCM   ROBUCMACNOR5

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

(BCM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Request for the amendment of the agenda of the OGSM - EN

04/07/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

c a s a

d e

UâvÉä|Çt

c l u b d e m u n t e

Piata Republicii nr. 18

Gura Humorului 725300

Județul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000

Fax + 4 230 207001

E-mail: ACTIONARI@BESTWESTERNBUCOVINA.RO

www.bestwesternbucovina.ro

CURRENT REPORT

Current report according to:

The provisions of Law no 24/2017 and FSA Regulation 5/2018

Date of the report:

07.04.2021

Name of the issuer:

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

Headquarters:

Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County

Phone/fax no.:

+40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001

Sole Registration Code:

10376500

Registration Number with the Trade Register:

J33/718/1998

Subscribed and paid-in share capital:

16.231.941,2 lei

Main features of the issued securities:

162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share

Regulated market on which the securities

Bucharest Stock Exchange

are traded:

LEI code

2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Significant event to report: Request for the amendment of the agenda of the OGSM convened for 29/30.04.2021

Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA informs the investors that on 06.04.2021 in was registered at the company a request for the amendment of the agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA, convened for 29/30.04.2021, request submitted by the shareholder SIF Muntenia S.A., with the following items:

  1. Election of a member of the Board of Administrators, with a term equal to the remaining period until the expiration of the mandate of his predecessor, respectively from 01.05.2021 to 28.04.2024, as a result of the resignation of Mr. Constantin Mircea.
  2. Empowerment of Mrs. Topor Elena Daniela for signing, on behalf of the Company, with the administrator appointed member of the Board of Administrators, of the Management Contract in the approved form for the members of the Board of Administrators in office.

The aforementioned request forthe amendment of the OGSM agenda will be examined by the Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A, and the decision will be communicated to the investors according to the applicable legal provisions.

The request for the amendment of the agenda is attached to this current report.

Ion Romica Tamas

Vice-President of the Board of Administrators

Capital social: 16.231.941,2 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Disclaimer

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 15:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
11:08aCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Request for the amendment of the agenda of..
PU
04/02CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Resignation of the President of the Board ..
PU
03/25CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Financial statements at 31.12.2020 - EN
PU
03/25CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Board of administrators report for 2020 - ..
PU
03/24CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Update to financial calendar 2021 - EN
PU
01/25CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Financial calendar 2021 - EN
PU
2020CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Registration of the share capital decrease..
PU
2020CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Procedure regarding the payment of dividen..
PU
2020CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE  : Corporate Governance Code - EN
PU
2020CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE  : Notes to the financial statements - EN
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,62 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net income 2020 -1,97 M -0,48 M -0,48 M
Net cash 2020 11,5 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 3,36 M 3,37 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florica Trandafir Chairman
Mircea Constantin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.7.50%3
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP37.21%1 799
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.25.04%1 237
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORPORATION37.53%792
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD7.67%521
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LIMITED3.79%404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ