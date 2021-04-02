Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Resignation of the President of the Board of Administrators - EN
04/02/2021 | 06:18am EDT
CURRENT REPORT
Current report according to:
The provisions of Law no 24/2017 and FSA Regulation 5/2018
Date of the report:
01.04.2021
Name of the issuer:
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
Headquarters:
Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County
Phone/fax no.:
+40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001
Sole Registration Code:
10376500
Registration Number with the Trade Register:
J33/718/1998
Subscribed and paid-in share capital:
16.231.941,2 lei
Main features of the issued securities:
162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share
Regulated market on which the securities
Bucharest Stock Exchange
are traded:
LEI code
2549003JCE4UBBB88S53
Significant event to report: resignation of the President of the Board of Administrators
Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. informs the shareholders and investors that on 01.04.2021 it was notified regarding the resignation of Mr. Mircea Constantin, from all the positions he holds in the Board of Administrators of the company, starting with 30.04.2021.
Ion Romica Tamas
General Manager
