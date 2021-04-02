Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Resignation of the President of the Board of Administrators - EN

CURRENT REPORT Current report according to: The provisions of Law no 24/2017 and FSA Regulation 5/2018 Date of the report: 01.04.2021 Name of the issuer: CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A. Headquarters: Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County Phone/fax no.: +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 Sole Registration Code: 10376500 Registration Number with the Trade Register: J33/718/1998 Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 16.231.941,2 lei Main features of the issued securities: 162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share Regulated market on which the securities Bucharest Stock Exchange are traded: LEI code 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Significant event to report: resignation of the President of the Board of Administrators

Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. informs the shareholders and investors that on 01.04.2021 it was notified regarding the resignation of Mr. Mircea Constantin, from all the positions he holds in the Board of Administrators of the company, starting with 30.04.2021.

Ion Romica Tamas

General Manager

