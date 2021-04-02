Log in
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

(BCM)
Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte S A : Resignation of the President of the Board of Administrators - EN

04/02/2021 | 06:18am EDT
c a s a

d e

UâvÉä|Çt

c l u b d e m u n t e

Piata Republicii nr. 18

Gura Humorului 725300

Județul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000

Fax + 4 230 207001

E-mail: ACTIONARI@BESTWESTERNBUCOVINA.RO

www.bestwesternbucovina.ro

CURRENT REPORT

Current report according to:

The provisions of Law no 24/2017 and FSA Regulation 5/2018

Date of the report:

01.04.2021

Name of the issuer:

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

Headquarters:

Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County

Phone/fax no.:

+40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001

Sole Registration Code:

10376500

Registration Number with the Trade Register:

J33/718/1998

Subscribed and paid-in share capital:

16.231.941,2 lei

Main features of the issued securities:

162.319.412 shares, with a face value of 0,1 lei/share

Regulated market on which the securities

Bucharest Stock Exchange

are traded:

LEI code

2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Significant event to report: resignation of the President of the Board of Administrators

Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. informs the shareholders and investors that on 01.04.2021 it was notified regarding the resignation of Mr. Mircea Constantin, from all the positions he holds in the Board of Administrators of the company, starting with 30.04.2021.

Ion Romica Tamas

General Manager

Capital social: 16.231.941,2 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Disclaimer

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 10:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florica Trandafir Chairman
Mircea Constantin Director
