CASA INC.

Casa : Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending January 31, 2022

12/08/2021
December 7, 2021

Company Name

Casa Inc.

Representative

President Seigo Miyaji

(Code number: 7196 TSE First Section)

Yusuke Takasugi,

Inquiries

Director, General Manager of Business

Administration Department

(TEL.03-5339-1143)

Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ending January 31, 2022

Given recent business performance trend, Casa Inc. announces that the earnings forecast announced on March 11, 2021 has been revised as follows.

1. Revised full-year consolidated earnings forecast (February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)

Operating

Ordinary

Net Profit

Net Profit

Net Sales

attributable to

Profit

Profit

owners of

per share

parent

Forecast made on March 11,

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

Yen

2021 (A)

10,323

832

850

489

48.32

Revised Forecast (B)

10,379

1,038

1,117

658

66.12

Difference (B-A)

56

205

267

169

-

Change (%)

0.5

24.7

31.5

34.6

-

(Reference) Results for the

10,226

1,031

1,090

611

60.36

previous year

(January 2021)

2. Reasons for the Revision

As the result of reviewing the profitability of each agency in the fiscal year ending January 2022, the number of new contracts is expected to be lower than the previous year, but the reduction of referral fees to distributors is expected to exceed the initial assumption. Due to the impact of the emergency declaration in the previous consolidated fiscal year, however, the cost of sales increased due to the delay in litigation cases to the current consolidated fiscal year and the increase in legal costs in the first half. While as the release time of the core system is changed to the next fiscal year due to the intention to further strengthen the functions of the system, selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to decrease, and the operating profit margin is expected to improve by 1.9 points to 10.0%.

As a result, sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent company are all expected to exceed the previously announced forecasts.

(Note) The above earnings forecasts have been prepared based on the information available at the time of the announce date of this material, and the actual earnings forecasts may differ from the forecasted figures due to various factors in the future.

Disclaimer

Casa Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
