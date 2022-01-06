Casa : Plan for Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment
01/06/2022 | 11:28pm EST
December 22, 2021
Company Name
Casa Inc.
Representative
President Seigo Miyaji
(Code number: 7196 TSE First Section)
Yusuke Takasugi,
Inquiries
Director, General Manager of Business
Administration Department
(TEL.03-5339-1143)
Plan for Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment
Casa Inc. has today an application to select the Prime Market regarding the review of the market classification of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. scheduled for April 2022.
As of the transition record date (June 30, 2021), the Company does not meet the listing maintenance criteria for the relevant market, so the following plans have been prepared for compliance with the listing maintenance criteria for the new market segment.
1. Compliance status and planning period of the listing maintenance criteria
The status of compliance with the listing maintenance criteria of the Prime Market as of the transition record date is as follows, and the market capitalization of tradable shares does not meet the criteria. The Company will proceed with various efforts to meet the listing maintenance criteria by the fiscal year ending January 2025 regarding the market capitalization of tradable shares.
Number of
Market
Ratio of
capitalization
Daily average
Market
Number of
tradable
tradable
of tradable
trading value
capitalization
shareholders
shares
shares
shares
(million yen)
(million yen)
(units)
(million yen)
(%)
Our status
(As of the
-
71,456
6,812
64.4
122
-
transition
reference date)
Listing
-
20,000
10,000
35.0
20
-
maintenance
criteria
Items stated in
-
-
○
-
-
-
the plan
The conformity status of the Company is calculated based on the distribution status of the Company's stock certificates, etc. that the TSE has grasped as of the record date.
2. Basic policy, issues and initiatives for compliance with listing maintenance criteria
Please refer to "Plan for Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment".
Casa Inc.
Plan for Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment