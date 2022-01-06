Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Casa Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7196   JP3204500007

CASA INC.

(7196)
Casa : Plan for Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment

01/06/2022 | 11:28pm EST
December 22, 2021

Company Name

Casa Inc.

Representative

President Seigo Miyaji

(Code number: 7196 TSE First Section)

Yusuke Takasugi,

Inquiries

Director, General Manager of Business

Administration Department

(TEL.03-5339-1143)

Plan for Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment

Casa Inc. has today an application to select the Prime Market regarding the review of the market classification of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. scheduled for April 2022.

As of the transition record date (June 30, 2021), the Company does not meet the listing maintenance criteria for the relevant market, so the following plans have been prepared for compliance with the listing maintenance criteria for the new market segment.

1. Compliance status and planning period of the listing maintenance criteria

The status of compliance with the listing maintenance criteria of the Prime Market as of the transition record date is as follows, and the market capitalization of tradable shares does not meet the criteria. The Company will proceed with various efforts to meet the listing maintenance criteria by the fiscal year ending January 2025 regarding the market capitalization of tradable shares.

Number of

Market

Ratio of

capitalization

Daily average

Market

Number of

tradable

tradable

of tradable

trading value

capitalization

shareholders

shares

shares

shares

(million yen)

(million yen)

(units)

(million yen)

(%)

Our status

(As of the

-

71,456

6,812

64.4

122

-

transition

reference date)

Listing

-

20,000

10,000

35.0

20

-

maintenance

criteria

Items stated in

-

-

-

-

-

the plan

  • The conformity status of the Company is calculated based on the distribution status of the Company's stock certificates, etc. that the TSE has grasped as of the record date.

2. Basic policy, issues and initiatives for compliance with listing maintenance criteria

Please refer to "Plan for Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment".

Casa Inc.

Plan for Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment

December 22, 2021

Copyright © 2021 Casa Inc.

Conformity status

Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria

Prime Market maintenance criteria

Number of tradable

Over 20,000 units

shares

Market

10 billion yen or more

capitalization of

tradable shares

Ratio of tradable

35.0% or more

shares

Daily average

Trading price

More than 20 million yen

Our figures

judgment result

71,456 units

×

6.8 billion yen

64.4%

122 million yen

Copyright © 2021 Casa Inc.

1

Basic policy for conforming to listing maintenance criteria

Basic policy

Casa Inc. is in the process of formulating a medium-term management plan with the fiscal year ending January 2023 as the first year.

By improving corporate value and obtaining appropriate evaluation in the stock market based on the medium-term management plan, we aim to continuously improve market capitalization.

Current

Medium-term management plan

(February 2022 - January 2025)

Next Medium-Term Management Plan

The fiscal year

The fiscal year

The fiscal year

The fiscal year

The fiscal year

ending January 2021

ending January 2022

ending January 2023

ending January 2024

ending January 2025

The planning period is until the fiscal year ending January 2025, which is the final year of the medium-term management plan.

We will strive to meet the listing maintenance criteria.

* The medium-term management plan is scheduled to be announced when the financial results for the fiscal year ending January 2022 are announced.

Copyright © 2021 Casa Inc.

2

Target value for meeting the criteria

Our stock price, which has a market capitalization of tradable shares of 10 billion yen on the transition record date, will be * 1,400 yen.

As a benchmark for the time being, we will set the stock price and consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending January 2020 as target values for satisfying the minimum criteria.

Recent 2 fiscal year stock price trends

1,400 yen

End of January 2020

1,535 yen

The fiscal year ending January 2020 The fiscal year ending January 2021

Consolidated performance target for the fiscal year ending January 2025

Operating profit

Over 1,522 million yen

or more

Ordinary profit

Over 1,577 million yen

or more

Profit attributable to

927 million yen

owners of parent

or more

Payout ratio

30.9%

(Consolidated results for the fiscal year ending January 2020)

  • Market capitalization of tradable shares 10 billion yen ÷ Ratio of tradable shares 64.4% = 15.5 billion yen
    15.5 billion yen ÷ Number of listed shares 11,082,700 shares Stock price 1,400 yen

Copyright © 2021 Casa Inc.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Casa Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
