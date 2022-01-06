Casa : Plan for Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment

December 22, 2021 Company Name Casa Inc. Representative President Seigo Miyaji (Code number: 7196 TSE First Section) Yusuke Takasugi, Inquiries Director, General Manager of Business Administration Department (TEL.03-5339-1143)

Plan for Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment

Casa Inc. has today an application to select the Prime Market regarding the review of the market classification of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. scheduled for April 2022.

As of the transition record date (June 30, 2021), the Company does not meet the listing maintenance criteria for the relevant market, so the following plans have been prepared for compliance with the listing maintenance criteria for the new market segment.

1. Compliance status and planning period of the listing maintenance criteria

The status of compliance with the listing maintenance criteria of the Prime Market as of the transition record date is as follows, and the market capitalization of tradable shares does not meet the criteria. The Company will proceed with various efforts to meet the listing maintenance criteria by the fiscal year ending January 2025 regarding the market capitalization of tradable shares.

Number of Market Ratio of capitalization Daily average Market Number of tradable tradable of tradable trading value capitalization shareholders shares shares shares (million yen) (million yen) (units) (million yen) (%) Our status (As of the - 71,456 6,812 64.4 122 - transition reference date) Listing - 20,000 10,000 35.0 20 - maintenance criteria Items stated in - - ○ - - - the plan

The conformity status of the Company is calculated based on the distribution status of the Company's stock certificates, etc. that the TSE has grasped as of the record date.

2. Basic policy, issues and initiatives for compliance with listing maintenance criteria

