Casa : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
December 7, 2021
Company name:
Casa Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
7196
URL
https://www.casa-inc.co.jp
Representative:
President
Seigo Miyaji
Inquiries:
Director, Administration Department
Yusuke Takasugi
TEL 03-5339-1143
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
December 7, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended October 31, 2021 (from February 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended October 31, 2021
7,837
3.0
989
20.7
1,064
23.4
645
14.8
Nine months ended October 31, 2020
7,609
8.3
819
(31.6)
862
(29.9)
562
(28.2)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended October 31, 2021
64.72
61.39
Nine months ended October 31, 2020
55.56
52.32
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of October 31, 2021
13,347
7,040
52.7
As of January 31, 2021
13,416
6,811
50.8
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended January 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
30.00
30.00
Year ending January 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
Year ending January 31, 2022 (Forecast)
30.00
30.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending January 31, 2022 (from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
10,379
1.5
1,038
0.6
1,117
2.5
658
7.8
66.12
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended October 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of October 31, 2021
11,082,700
shares
As of January 31, 2021
11,082,700
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of October 31, 2021
1,152,746
shares
As of January 31, 2021
947,446
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended October 31, 2021
9,977,519
shares
Nine months ended October 31, 2020
10,119,430
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of January 31, 2021
As of October 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
3,177,530
2,396,173
Accounts receivable - trade
1,261,254
1,257,423
Right to reimbursement
3,927,971
3,960,937
Accounts receivable - other
778,862
750,537
Other
177,209
193,179
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,495,385)
(2,611,495)
Total current assets
6,827,443
5,946,755
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
60,554
58,519
Intangible assets
Goodwill
3,317,412
3,251,651
Other
536,272
751,870
Total intangible assets
3,853,685
4,003,521
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
2,381,882
2,458,462
Other
293,233
880,487
Total investments and other assets
2,675,116
3,338,950
Total non-current assets
6,589,356
7,400,992
Total assets
13,416,799
13,347,747
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term borrowings
-
12,000
Income taxes payable
466,439
107,422
Advances received
4,751,644
4,671,744
Provision for bonuses
126,605
195,142
Provision for loss on guarantees
135,396
138,584
Other
1,121,173
1,131,523
Total current liabilities
6,601,257
6,256,417
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
-
48,000
Other
3,811
2,668
Total non-current liabilities
3,811
50,668
Total liabilities
6,605,069
6,307,085
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,567,053
1,567,053
Capital surplus
1,567,053
1,567,053
Retained earnings
4,857,376
5,199,062
Treasury shares
(1,150,415)
(1,350,347)
Total shareholders' equity
6,841,068
6,982,821
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(32,017)
55,160
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(32,017)
55,160
Share acquisition rights
2,679
2,679
Total net assets
6,811,730
7,040,662
Total liabilities and net assets
13,416,799
13,347,747
3
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
October 31, 2020
October 31, 2021
Net sales
7,609,880
7,837,963
Cost of sales
2,965,316
3,105,372
Gross profit
4,644,563
4,732,590
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,825,049
3,743,214
Operating profit
819,514
989,376
Non-operating income
Interest income
38
116
Dividend income
402
3,426
Recoveries of written off receivables
33,329
57,391
Subsidy income
6,617
3,300
Insurance claim income
-
10,000
Other
4,482
7,819
Total non-operating income
44,870
82,053
Non-operating expenses
Commission expenses
2,049
2,369
Special survey costs
-
4,512
Total non-operating expenses
2,049
6,882
Ordinary profit
862,336
1,064,547
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
50,040
-
Other
243
-
Total extraordinary income
50,283
-
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
-
31,312
Total extraordinary losses
-
31,312
Profit before income taxes
912,620
1,033,235
Income taxes - current
679,413
453,537
Income taxes - deferred
(329,077)
(66,046)
Total income taxes
350,335
387,491
Profit
562,284
645,743
Profit attributable to owners of parent
562,284
645,743
4
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
October 31, 2020
October 31, 2021
Profit
562,284
645,743
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(26,775)
87,178
Total other comprehensive income
(26,775)
87,178
Comprehensive income
535,508
732,922
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
535,508
732,922
5
Disclaimer
Casa Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on CASA INC.
Sales 2022
10 700 M
94,2 M
94,2 M
Net income 2022
700 M
6,17 M
6,17 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
13,2x
Yield 2022
3,22%
Capitalization
9 265 M
81,6 M
81,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,83x
Nbr of Employees
305
Free-Float
50,5%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CASA INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
933,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.