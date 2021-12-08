Log in
Casa : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021

12/08/2021
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

December 7, 2021

Company name:

Casa Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

7196

URL https://www.casa-inc.co.jp

Representative:

President

Seigo Miyaji

Inquiries:

Director, Administration Department

Yusuke Takasugi

TEL 03-5339-1143

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

December 7, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended October 31, 2021 (from February 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended October 31, 2021

7,837

3.0

989

20.7

1,064

23.4

645

14.8

Nine months ended October 31, 2020

7,609

8.3

819

(31.6)

862

(29.9)

562

(28.2)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended October 31, 2021

64.72

61.39

Nine months ended October 31, 2020

55.56

52.32

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of October 31, 2021

13,347

7,040

52.7

As of January 31, 2021

13,416

6,811

50.8

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended January 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

30.00

30.00

Year ending January 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

Year ending January 31, 2022 (Forecast)

30.00

30.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending January 31, 2022 (from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

10,379

1.5

1,038

0.6

1,117

2.5

658

7.8

66.12

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended October 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of October 31, 2021

11,082,700

shares

As of January 31, 2021

11,082,700

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of October 31, 2021

1,152,746

shares

As of January 31, 2021

947,446

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended October 31, 2021

9,977,519

shares

Nine months ended October 31, 2020

10,119,430

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of January 31, 2021

As of October 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

3,177,530

2,396,173

Accounts receivable - trade

1,261,254

1,257,423

Right to reimbursement

3,927,971

3,960,937

Accounts receivable - other

778,862

750,537

Other

177,209

193,179

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,495,385)

(2,611,495)

Total current assets

6,827,443

5,946,755

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

60,554

58,519

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,317,412

3,251,651

Other

536,272

751,870

Total intangible assets

3,853,685

4,003,521

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

2,381,882

2,458,462

Other

293,233

880,487

Total investments and other assets

2,675,116

3,338,950

Total non-current assets

6,589,356

7,400,992

Total assets

13,416,799

13,347,747

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Current portion of long-term borrowings

-

12,000

Income taxes payable

466,439

107,422

Advances received

4,751,644

4,671,744

Provision for bonuses

126,605

195,142

Provision for loss on guarantees

135,396

138,584

Other

1,121,173

1,131,523

Total current liabilities

6,601,257

6,256,417

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

-

48,000

Other

3,811

2,668

Total non-current liabilities

3,811

50,668

Total liabilities

6,605,069

6,307,085

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,567,053

1,567,053

Capital surplus

1,567,053

1,567,053

Retained earnings

4,857,376

5,199,062

Treasury shares

(1,150,415)

(1,350,347)

Total shareholders' equity

6,841,068

6,982,821

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(32,017)

55,160

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(32,017)

55,160

Share acquisition rights

2,679

2,679

Total net assets

6,811,730

7,040,662

Total liabilities and net assets

13,416,799

13,347,747

3

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2021

Net sales

7,609,880

7,837,963

Cost of sales

2,965,316

3,105,372

Gross profit

4,644,563

4,732,590

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,825,049

3,743,214

Operating profit

819,514

989,376

Non-operating income

Interest income

38

116

Dividend income

402

3,426

Recoveries of written off receivables

33,329

57,391

Subsidy income

6,617

3,300

Insurance claim income

-

10,000

Other

4,482

7,819

Total non-operating income

44,870

82,053

Non-operating expenses

Commission expenses

2,049

2,369

Special survey costs

-

4,512

Total non-operating expenses

2,049

6,882

Ordinary profit

862,336

1,064,547

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

50,040

-

Other

243

-

Total extraordinary income

50,283

-

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

-

31,312

Total extraordinary losses

-

31,312

Profit before income taxes

912,620

1,033,235

Income taxes - current

679,413

453,537

Income taxes - deferred

(329,077)

(66,046)

Total income taxes

350,335

387,491

Profit

562,284

645,743

Profit attributable to owners of parent

562,284

645,743

4

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2021

Profit

562,284

645,743

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(26,775)

87,178

Total other comprehensive income

(26,775)

87,178

Comprehensive income

535,508

732,922

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

535,508

732,922

5

Disclaimer

Casa Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
