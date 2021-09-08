Casa : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP) September 7, 2021 Company name: Casa Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 7196 URL https://www.casa-inc.co.jp Representative: President Seigo Miyaji Inquiries: Director, Administration Department Yusuke Takasugi TEL 03-5339-1143

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: September 7, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended July 31, 2021 (from February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended July 31, 2021 5,283 5.2 532 44.3 586 47.3 354 53.1 Six months ended July 31, 2020 5,021 8.2 368 (48.1) 398 (45.7) 231 (50.2) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended July 31, 2021 35.41 33.58 Six months ended July 31, 2020 22.87 21.55 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of July 31, 2021 13,373 6,703 50.1 As of January 31, 2021 13,416 6,811 50.8 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended January 31, 2021 - 0.00 - 30.00 30.00 Year ending January 31, 2022 - 0.00 Year ending January 31, 2022 (Forecast) - 30.00 30.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending January 31, 2022 (from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 10,323 0.9 832 (19.3) 850 (22.0) 489 (19.9) 48.32

