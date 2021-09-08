Log in
    7196   JP3204500007

CASA INC.

(7196)
Casa : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021

09/08/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

September 7, 2021

Company name:

Casa Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

7196

URL https://www.casa-inc.co.jp

Representative:

President

Seigo Miyaji

Inquiries:

Director, Administration Department

Yusuke Takasugi

TEL 03-5339-1143

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

September 7, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended July 31, 2021 (from February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended July 31, 2021

5,283

5.2

532

44.3

586

47.3

354

53.1

Six months ended July 31, 2020

5,021

8.2

368

(48.1)

398

(45.7)

231

(50.2)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended July 31, 2021

35.41

33.58

Six months ended July 31, 2020

22.87

21.55

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of July 31, 2021

13,373

6,703

50.1

As of January 31, 2021

13,416

6,811

50.8

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended January 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

30.00

30.00

Year ending January 31, 2022

-

0.00

Year ending January 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

30.00

30.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending January 31, 2022 (from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

10,323

0.9

832

(19.3)

850

(22.0)

489

(19.9)

48.32

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended July 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of July 31, 2021

11,082,700

shares

As of January 31, 2021

11,082,700

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of July 31, 2021

1,152,746

shares

As of January 31, 2021

947,446

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended July 31, 2021

10,001,695

shares

Six months ended July 31, 2020

10,112,607

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

3,177,530

2,402,561

Accounts receivable - trade

1,261,254

1,302,091

Right to reimbursement

3,927,971

3,977,582

Accounts receivable - other

778,862

1,106,325

Other

177,209

154,551

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,495,385)

(2,721,642)

Total current assets

6,827,443

6,221,470

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

60,554

54,346

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,317,412

3,186,461

Other

536,272

718,735

Total intangible assets

3,853,685

3,905,197

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

2,381,882

2,533,712

Other

293,233

658,702

Total investments and other assets

2,675,116

3,192,414

Total non-current assets

6,589,356

7,151,958

Total assets

13,416,799

13,373,429

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Income taxes payable

466,439

426,658

Advances received

4,751,644

4,861,546

Provision for bonuses

126,605

130,095

Provision for loss on guarantees

135,396

137,854

Other

1,121,173

1,110,884

Total current liabilities

6,601,257

6,667,038

Non-current liabilities

Other

3,811

3,049

Total non-current liabilities

3,811

3,049

Total liabilities

6,605,069

6,670,087

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,567,053

1,567,053

Capital surplus

1,567,053

1,567,053

Retained earnings

4,857,376

4,907,440

Treasury shares

(1,150,415)

(1,350,347)

Total shareholders' equity

6,841,068

6,691,199

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(32,017)

9,462

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(32,017)

9,462

Share acquisition rights

2,679

2,679

Total net assets

6,811,730

6,703,341

Total liabilities and net assets

13,416,799

13,373,429

3

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2021

Net sales

5,021,999

5,283,807

Cost of sales

2,130,157

2,244,934

Gross profit

2,891,841

3,038,873

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,522,939

2,506,417

Operating profit

368,901

532,455

Non-operating income

Interest income

19

21

Dividend income

402

3,426

Recoveries of written off receivables

22,720

40,230

Subsidy income

4,984

3,300

Insurance claim income

-

10,000

Other

2,773

3,492

Total non-operating income

30,901

60,470

Non-operating expenses

Commission expenses

1,418

1,739

Special survey costs

-

4,512

Total non-operating expenses

1,418

6,252

Ordinary profit

398,384

586,673

Extraordinary income

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

243

-

Total extraordinary income

243

-

Profit before income taxes

398,627

586,673

Income taxes - current

490,035

397,311

Income taxes - deferred

(322,653)

(164,759)

Total income taxes

167,382

232,551

Profit

231,245

354,121

Profit attributable to owners of parent

231,245

354,121

4

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2021

Profit

231,245

354,121

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(28,842)

41,480

Total other comprehensive income

(28,842)

41,480

Comprehensive income

202,402

395,601

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

202,402

395,601

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Casa Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 10 800 M 97,9 M 97,9 M
Net income 2022 550 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 9 354 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 305
Free-Float 52,0%
Managers and Directors
Seigo Miyachi President & Representative Director
Yusuke Takasugi Director & Manager-Business Administration
Aiichiro Uchikomi Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiro Shimada Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsumoto Director & Sales Manager
