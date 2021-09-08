Casa : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
September 7, 2021
Company name:
Casa Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
7196
URL
https://www.casa-inc.co.jp
Representative:
President
Seigo Miyaji
Inquiries:
Director, Administration Department
Yusuke Takasugi
TEL 03-5339-1143
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
September 7, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended July 31, 2021 (from February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended July 31, 2021
5,283
5.2
532
44.3
586
47.3
354
53.1
Six months ended July 31, 2020
5,021
8.2
368
(48.1)
398
(45.7)
231
(50.2)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended July 31, 2021
35.41
33.58
Six months ended July 31, 2020
22.87
21.55
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of July 31, 2021
13,373
6,703
50.1
As of January 31, 2021
13,416
6,811
50.8
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended January 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
30.00
30.00
Year ending January 31, 2022
-
0.00
Year ending January 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
30.00
30.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending January 31, 2022 (from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
10,323
0.9
832
(19.3)
850
(22.0)
489
(19.9)
48.32
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended July 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of July 31, 2021
11,082,700
shares
As of January 31, 2021
11,082,700
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of July 31, 2021
1,152,746
shares
As of January 31, 2021
947,446
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended July 31, 2021
10,001,695
shares
Six months ended July 31, 2020
10,112,607
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
3,177,530
2,402,561
Accounts receivable - trade
1,261,254
1,302,091
Right to reimbursement
3,927,971
3,977,582
Accounts receivable - other
778,862
1,106,325
Other
177,209
154,551
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,495,385)
(2,721,642)
Total current assets
6,827,443
6,221,470
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
60,554
54,346
Intangible assets
Goodwill
3,317,412
3,186,461
Other
536,272
718,735
Total intangible assets
3,853,685
3,905,197
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
2,381,882
2,533,712
Other
293,233
658,702
Total investments and other assets
2,675,116
3,192,414
Total non-current assets
6,589,356
7,151,958
Total assets
13,416,799
13,373,429
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Income taxes payable
466,439
426,658
Advances received
4,751,644
4,861,546
Provision for bonuses
126,605
130,095
Provision for loss on guarantees
135,396
137,854
Other
1,121,173
1,110,884
Total current liabilities
6,601,257
6,667,038
Non-current liabilities
Other
3,811
3,049
Total non-current liabilities
3,811
3,049
Total liabilities
6,605,069
6,670,087
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,567,053
1,567,053
Capital surplus
1,567,053
1,567,053
Retained earnings
4,857,376
4,907,440
Treasury shares
(1,150,415)
(1,350,347)
Total shareholders' equity
6,841,068
6,691,199
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(32,017)
9,462
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(32,017)
9,462
Share acquisition rights
2,679
2,679
Total net assets
6,811,730
6,703,341
Total liabilities and net assets
13,416,799
13,373,429
3
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2021
Net sales
5,021,999
5,283,807
Cost of sales
2,130,157
2,244,934
Gross profit
2,891,841
3,038,873
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,522,939
2,506,417
Operating profit
368,901
532,455
Non-operating income
Interest income
19
21
Dividend income
402
3,426
Recoveries of written off receivables
22,720
40,230
Subsidy income
4,984
3,300
Insurance claim income
-
10,000
Other
2,773
3,492
Total non-operating income
30,901
60,470
Non-operating expenses
Commission expenses
1,418
1,739
Special survey costs
-
4,512
Total non-operating expenses
1,418
6,252
Ordinary profit
398,384
586,673
Extraordinary income
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
243
-
Total extraordinary income
243
-
Profit before income taxes
398,627
586,673
Income taxes - current
490,035
397,311
Income taxes - deferred
(322,653)
(164,759)
Total income taxes
167,382
232,551
Profit
231,245
354,121
Profit attributable to owners of parent
231,245
354,121
4
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2021
Profit
231,245
354,121
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(28,842)
41,480
Total other comprehensive income
(28,842)
41,480
Comprehensive income
202,402
395,601
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
202,402
395,601
5
Analyst Recommendations on CASA INC.
Sales 2022
10 800 M
97,9 M
97,9 M
Net income 2022
550 M
4,98 M
4,98 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
17,0x
Yield 2022
3,18%
Capitalization
9 354 M
84,8 M
84,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
305
Free-Float
52,0%
