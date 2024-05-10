Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa"), announces that no share purchase warrants of the Company were exercised under the previously announced warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") prior to its expiry on April 10, 2024. As the Warrant Incentive Program has now expired, those share purchase warrants will be exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share until February 20, 2025. See the Company's news release dated March 1, 2024 for additional details.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). This historic high-grade gold producing mine has not been explored nor been in production since 1992. Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

On Behalf of Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 678-9587

Email: contact@casaminerals.com

https://www.casaminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208691