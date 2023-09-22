Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa"), is pleased to announce its intentions to update an aggregate of 1,014,200 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued to its July 8, 2021 private placement. The Company's intentions are to extend the expiry date from October 06, 2023 for 1,014,200 warrants to a new expiry date of February 20, 2024 for all the warrants.

The Warrants were granted a previous repricing by the TSX.V on July 28, 2023 and have an exercise price of $0.10. Management believes that extending the expiry date should encourage their exercise to help finance work programs planned for this field season at the Company's projects.

The Warrants will continue to be subject to an acceleration clause.

The amendment of the Warrants is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce that it has terminated the marketing agreement with Outside The Box Capital, effective immediately.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA) in the patented claims from 40 feet depth and beyond and in addition the Company owns undivided 100% in 25 claims (494.48 acres) of unpatented ground adjacent to the Congress gold mine. This historic high-grade gold producing mine has not been explored nor been in production since 1992. Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 678-9587

Email: contact@casaminerals.com

https://www.casaminerals.com

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

