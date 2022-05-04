Casa Minerals Inc Signs Drilling Contract and Provides Exploration Update at the Congress Gold Mine Project In Arizona

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - Casa Minerals Inc (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company or "Casa") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling contract has been awarded to Godbe Drilling LLC of Colorado for further exploration of the Congress gold deposit located near Cottonwood, Arizona.

Casa's exploration team has compiled historic property data and, in the field, has identified and mapped vein systems and other areas of potential resources that will be explored as part of this initial drill work.

The drilling program will comprise of at least 10,000 ft and will be focused on the western extent of the Congress and Niagara veins of the Congress Gold property. In the 2022 calendar year Casa may, at its option, exceed the initial contract footage. The exploration program will provide new information in the area of historically reported gold occurrences, confirm reported historic drill results, and provide hard data in places where previous mine operators outlined production stopes that were never developed. Casa on the basis of available information has been unable to verify resources in those areas and needs drill hole data to inform and guide its overall exploration plan.

Casa's field work has successfully located many historic drill hole collars as well as the shaft system on the Congress Gold Mine property but available records are incomplete. Drill hole information will supplement the Company's compilation and allow for an accelerated and more comprehensive re-evaluation of gold, silver and copper values and distribution as well as direct work into areas that may host mineable values and structures.

Casa president and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani stated "We are pleased that Casa has been able to acquire the historic Congress Gold Mine and are excited with the prospect of reactivating one of Arizona's most significant historic gold mines."

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). This historic high-grade gold producing mine has not been explored or produced since 1992. Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122738