  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Casa Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CASA   US14713L1026

CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

(CASA)
  Report
Casa : Gibson Ang, Vice President, Technology – 5G Core and Radio

11/19/2021 | 12:54pm EST
Casa Systems

Investor Day

November 19, 2021

Copyright © 2021 Casa Systems - Confidential & Proprietary

1

Safe Harbor

  • These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the projected results of operations and financial position of Casa, including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward- looking statements. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "should", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its estimates and assumptions of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the SEC. In addition, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Casa's management to predict all risks, nor can Casa assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that Casa may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Casa undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Casa's expectations.
  • Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external sources, and Casa has not verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, Casa does not make any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or to update such data after the date of this presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.
  • The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of Casa or this potential offering.
  • In addition to statements and measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Casa may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Appendix to these slides.
  • This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is to be maintained in strict confidence. Neither the information contained in this presentation, nor any further information made available by Casa or any of its affiliates or employees, directors, representatives, officers, agents or advisers in connection with this presentation will form the basis of or be construed as a contract or any other legal obligation.

Copyright © 2021 Casa Systems - Confidential & Proprietary

2

5G Core and Radio

Gibson Ang - Vice President, Technology

Copyright © 2021 Casa Systems - Confidential & Proprietary

3

Connected 5G Cloud: benefits to network operators

How does Casa enable monetization?

New Services

Ability to charge for

Increased

Higher ARPU

and Applications

Network Slices

network performance =

Higher average billing

Copyright © 2021 Casa Systems - Confidential & Proprietary

4

Connected 5G Cloud: benefits to end-users

How does Casa enable monetization?

Multi-player gaming

Low Latency

High Reliability

Human - robot interaction

Traffic control & management

Smart Cities

Mission Critical

Integrated transport control

Immersive gaming

AR

Virtual

Augmented field workers

Copyright © 2021 Casa Systems - Confidential & Proprietary

Autonomous vehicle Machine monitoring & control

Push-to-X communication (emergency services)

Telemedicine Live Sport interactive presence

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Casa Systems Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 17:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
