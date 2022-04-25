Casa : Special Call Transcript

Operator

Jackie Marcus, Investor Relations

Thank you, Daryl, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Jerry

Guo, our Chief Executive Officer and Ed Durkin, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jerry. Jerry.

Jerry Guo, Chief Executive Officer of Casa Systems

Good morning, everyone. As we shared this morning, we are excited to announce that we have been awarded a multiyear purchase contract from Verizon. Verizon will additionally be acquiring a 9.9% ownership stake in the company.

Under the terms of the six-year agreement, with a potential value of up to $140 million, which includes $20 million of committed cash payments in 2022, Casa Systems will

provide its 5G Core software to Verizon, helping power Verizon's public Mobile Edge

Computing service offering.

In addition to the multiyear purchase contract, Verizon's investment is approximately

$40 million in Casa common stock, resulting in a 9.9% ownership stake made at a premium of 9% to our stock price, as of the close of the business on Thursday, April 14.

Verizon has an incredible legacy of being one of the world's leading providers of

technology and communications services, and we're honored to have them as a strategic partner, as our business continues to grow.

This announcement is an important milestone for our wireless programs and Casa's

continued journey to long-term growth and represents a strong validation of our industry leadership in cloud native wireless software technology.

As presented last year at our 2021 Investors Day, we have been confident that our

connected cloud solution has significant potential to revolutionize the telecommunications industry. The Casa connected cloud is designed to disrupt the legacy chassis based or virtual network function architecture. And the announcement today is especially pleasing, as it represents validation of this disruptive product strategy.

I would like to explain why we feel so bullish about our technology and associated business opportunity. Verizon is an acknowledged industry leader in driving innovation in the mobile wireless industry with consistent world firsts, over many years, announcing new technologies and associated vendors to the market. The confidence placed in Casa represents a strong justification of our cloud native design investment we have made over the past few years. This award places Casa at the forefront of the global industry

shift towards edge deployed cloud native software control of telecommunications network.

We expect that the Verizon endorsement of the Casa connected cloud technology will help unlock new business at other large-scale service providers, around the world,who are right now planning their own shift to a cloud native network architecture.

Verizon is at the forefront of adoption for cloud native networks worldwide, and this

announcement effectively makes Casa Systems the safe bet vendor for other carriers

who will monitor, closely, the decisions made by operators like Verizon.

Today's cloud native 5G Core contract announcement is a strong indicator of the

direction the wireless industry is taking for their 5G networks. While we have the many

Tier 1 mobile operators anonymous and deploy 5G networks over the past few years,

the vast majority of these networks are based on traditional chassis or virtual network

function, which is not a way of the future.

The Casa cloud native solution can be used to complement the legacy 5G Core or to

replace the legacy 5G Core because of the scalability, speed of deployment and

network changes and built-in high availability. Existing 5G Core deployment in network

architectures is constrained and are concentrated into data centers. For a Tier 1

operator in the U.S., this can typically see dozens of large data center deployment

locations.

Contrasting this the Mobile Edge Computing solution being announced today is deployed at the Edge or the Far Edge of the network with thousands of locations all

over the network geography. The Edge or Far Edge deployment architecture offers