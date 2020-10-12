Log in
CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

(CASA)
Casa Systems Previews Cable's Gigabit Future with Cable-Tec Expo Demos

10/12/2020 | 08:06am EDT

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native, virtual and physical infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed telco networks, today announced it will launch a series of cutting-edge product demonstrations at Cable-Tec Expo 2020, a virtual event running October 12-15. The demos highlight the latest innovations from Casa Systems and are designed to help service providers prepare for a new era of growth with symmetric, multi-gigabit services.

As service providers accelerate the shift toward converged and virtualized networks, Casa is again leading the way with demonstrations of industry-first technologies, including:

  • High Availability vCCAP – Casa’s Multi-Tiered High Availability vCCAP maximizes the user experience by separating and independently scaling control and data planes ensuring consumer-facing services and applications are protected from network failures. Configured for fully centralized, distributed or hybrid deployments, Casa’s innovative approach reduces the number of servers, space and power required reducing the total cost of ownership.
  • Low Latency DOCSIS – Casa’s vCCAP is the only solution on the market that supports CableLabs’ new low latency specification. Delivering roundtrip latency of sub-5 milliseconds, this solution unlocks new revenue opportunities for latency-sensitive applications such as 5G backhaul, online gaming and more.
  • Dynamic IUC for Upstream Spectrum Efficiency – With the transition to remote work and school environments, cable service providers are increasing upstream bandwidth capacity to meet the rising user demand. Casa’s patent-pending Dynamic IUC with OFDMA optimization feature helps service providers mitigate network interference and increase upstream spectrum efficiency and capacity.

Casa will also be demonstrating how cable operators can increase spectral efficiency for better network throughput and performance with its Profile Management Application (PMA) solution and it will showcase its new AurusAI 5GmmWave fixed wireless access devices.

In addition, Casa’s technical experts will be speaking on two Cable-Tec Expo panels:

“These demos showcase how our latest innovations will help cable operators improve network efficiency, performance and throughput, while developing new customer offerings to increase revenue,” said Jerry Guo, CEO for Casa Systems. “These technologies build upon our expertise and leadership in DOCSIS 3.1 deployments and our continued commitment to optimizing vCCAP to support symmetric services and new latency-sensitive applications.”

To schedule a virtual tour of Casa’s latest innovations and technology demos, visit https://info.casa-systems.com/cable-tec-expo-2020-virtual-experience

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is 5G, delivering physical, virtual and cloud-native 5G infrastructure and customer premise networking for high-speed data and multi-service communications networks. Our core and edge convergence technology enable public and private networks for both communications service providers and enterprises. Casa Systems’ products deliver higher performance, improved network flexibility and scalability, increased operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas
Casa Systems, Inc.
+1.817.909.8921
alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 357 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,90 M - -
Net Debt 2020 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -453x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 377 M 377 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 997
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry Guo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy Xie Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Scott Allan Bruckner Chief Financial Officer
Weidong Chen Chief Technology Officer
William C. Styslinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASA SYSTEMS, INC.10.76%377
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-16.91%168 702
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.19%41 117
ERICSSON AB17.78%36 514
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.50%28 317
NOKIA OYJ4.37%22 880
