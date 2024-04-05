Global Ports Holding PLC - London-headquartered cruise operator - Says a consortium, in which it holds a 51% interest, has been awarded preferred bidder status for a 15-year concession to operate the new Casablanca cruise terminal, Morocco. Says terms of the concession agreement are being discussed. The new cruise port is set to be completed in time for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, partly hosted in Morocco.

The port's facilities have recently undergone a EUR60 million infrastructure investment. The terminal is now capable of handling ships up to 350 metres in length and has sufficient infrastructure to host 400,000 passengers per year.

Current stock price: 203.00 pence, down 1.9% in London on Friday

12-month change: up 41%

