    CASA   IT0005437113

CASASOLD S.P.A.

(CASA)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-16 am EDT
0.8750 EUR   -1.69%
12:44pCasasold, board approves merger by incorporation of Tweppy
AN
05/30Casasold takes over remaining stake in subsidiary Tweppy
AN
05/30CASASOLD S.p.A. acquire additional 25% stake in Tweppy Srl for €0.53333333 million.
CI
Casasold, board approves merger by incorporation of Tweppy

06/16/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Casasold Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has reviewed and approved the plan to merge Tweppy Srl into its parent company Casasold.

"The merger between Casasold and Tweppy is aimed at realizing, in light of the evolution of Casasold's core business and its diversification to include the activities and services provided by Tweppy, a rationalization of the use of resources, to be carried out mainly through the aggregation of the investee company," the company specified in a note.

In addition, the merger is aimed at making the corporate management of the company and the group more homogeneous and efficient, eliminating the duplication of management costs and corporate structures, and taking advantage of greater synergies, especially in the areas pertaining to the merged company."

Tweppy's share capital is wholly owned by Casasold, which allows for a simplified merger procedure, the company explains.

Casasold closed Friday 1.7 percent in the red at EUR0.88 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 2,20 M 2,40 M 2,40 M
Net income 2022 -0,37 M -0,40 M -0,40 M
Net cash 2022 0,58 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,07 M 2,26 M 2,26 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 34,9%
Technical analysis trends CASASOLD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefano Dallago Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Omero Narducci Chairman
Sara Sisti Independent Director
Lisa Quocchini Director
Alessandro Pallanch Head-Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASASOLD S.P.A.3.49%2
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.15%2 588 293
SYNOPSYS INC.39.80%67 919
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.95%64 836
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE21.87%58 617
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION41.58%46 824
