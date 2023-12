December 14, 2023 at 05:20 am EST

(Alliance News) - Casasold Spa has notified MIT SIM Spa of the termination of its specialist operator contract.

MIT SIM will no longer be the company's specialist as of March 22.

Casasold's stock is unchanged at EUR0.78 per share while MIT SIM's stock still does not trade at EUR3.68 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

