(Alliance News) - Tweppy Spa--formerly Casasold--reported that it closed 2023 with a net loss reduced to EUR219,000 from EUR327,000 of liabilities in the previous year.

Value of production dropped to EUR1.6 million from EUR1.9 million, and revenues from sales and services fell slightly to EUR1.7 million from EUR1.8 million in 2022.

In contrast, Ebitda increased to EUR119,000 from the previous year's negative figure of EUR166,000.

Net financial position shows a debt of EUR901,000 from cash of EUR401,000 a year earlier and debt of EUR1.1 million as of June 30, 2023. Net worth, on the other hand, fell to EUR2.5 million from EUR2.7 million at the end of 2022 and EUR2.6 million at the end of June last year.

