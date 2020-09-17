Log in
Cascadero Copper Corporation Announces Return to Treasury and Cancellation of Shares

09/17/2020 | 04:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) -  CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION (TSXV: CCD) ("Cascadero") announces the return to treasury and cancellation of 16,498,026 common shares that were held by Cascadero. These cancelled shares had been transferred to Cascadero by Cyprus River Holdings Ltd. as part of its withdrawal from a joint venture arrangement in 2015. With the cancellation of the 16,498,026 common shares, Cascadero currently has 185,800,869 common shares issued and outstanding.

Lorne Harder, Director, commented, "The return to treasury and cancellation of the 16,498,026 common shares and the recent appointment of our new Chief Financial Officer are a couple of the initiatives that were proposed with our new management that came in late-June and have now been implemented. The board and management are currently in the process of identifying candidates to serve as our Chief Executive Officer and expect to take further steps to bring greater shareholder value."

For more information, please contact:

Dr. George Gale
Interim CEO
Phone: (604) 985-3327

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64055


© Newsfilecorp 2020
