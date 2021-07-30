Cascadero Copper : Obtains Loan From Related Party

July 29, 2021

North Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 29, 2021 - Cascadero Copper Corporation ('Cascadero') is pleased to announce that it has obtained a loan of $150,000 (the 'Loan') from Mr. Lorne Harder, Chairman and a Director of Cascadero, through his wholly-owned company, Springhill Investments Ltd. The Loan is unsecured, non-interest bearing, is payable upon completion of a financing by Cascadero of over $500,000 or on July 7, 2022, whichever is earlier, and may be prepaid at any time without notice, penalty or bonus. Cascadero expects to use the Loan proceeds to primarily pay costs associated with a financing and for general working capital.

Due to Mr. Harder's relationship with Cascadero, the Loan transaction is deemed a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ('MI 61-101'). The Loan is exempt from requiring a formal valuation and minority approval in accordance with, respectively, sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) as Cascadero is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the fair market value of the Loan transaction does not exceed 25% of Cascadero's market capitalization. There is less than 21 days between the Loan and the filing date of the related material change report due to Cascadero's need for the Loan proceeds to pay costs associated with a financing and for general working capital.

For more information, contact:

Dr. George Gale

Interim CEO

Phone: (604) 985-3327

