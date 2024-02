Cascades Inc.(TSX:CAS) added to S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

Cascades Inc. is a Canada-based paper and packaging company. The Company specializes in producing, converting, and marketing packaging and tissue products composed primarily of recycled fibers. The Company's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (which constitute the Corporations Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers. The Containerboard segment is a manufacturer of containerboard and converter of corrugated products in North America. The Specialty Products Group manufactures industrial and food packaging products. The Tissue Papers segment manufactures tissue paper reels and converts them into finished products for the professional and residential markets. The Company also provides recycling solutions. The Company has approximately 80 operating facilities across Canada and the United States.

Sector Paper Packaging