    CAS   CA1469001053

CASCADES INC.

(CAS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-11 pm EDT
11.89 CAD   +3.39%
Cascades : Quarterly Report 1
PU
National Bank Reviews Cascades' Q1 -- Maintains Sector Perform, $11 Target
MT
Transcript : Cascades Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cascades : Quarterly Report 1

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
Quarterly Report 1

for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

QUARTERLY REPORT 1 - 2023 - CASCADES

1

Table of contents

Management's Discussion & Analysis

To our Shareholders

3

Our business

5

Business highlights

6

Near-term outlook

7

Business drivers

8

Operational performance indicators

9

Historical market prices of main products and raw materials

10

Financial overview - 2023

11

Business segment review

14

Corporate Activities, Recovery and Recycling

19

Liquidity and capital resources

19

Consolidated financial position as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and 2021

21

Capital stock information

22

Summary of significant accounting policies and critical accounting estimates and judgments

23

Controls and procedures

23

Risk factors

23

Supplemental information on non-IFRS measures and other financial measures

24

Historical information

28

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets

29

Consolidated statements of earnings (loss)

30

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss)

31

Consolidated statements of equity

32

Consolidated statements of cash flow

33

Segmented information

34

Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements

37

FORWARD-LOOKING

The following document is the quarterly financial report and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the operating results and financial position of Cascades Inc. ("Cascades" or "the Corporation") and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, together with the most recent Audited Consolidated Financial Statements. Information contained herein includes any significant developments as of May 10, 2023, the date on which the MD&A was approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors. For additional information, readers are referred to the Corporation's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), which is published separately. Additional information relating to the Corporation is also available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

The financial information contained herein, including tabular amounts, is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified, and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise specified. Unless otherwise specified or if required by context, the terms "we", "our" and "us" refer to Cascades Inc. and all of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

This MD&A is intended to provide readers with information that Management believes is necessary for an understanding of Cascades' current results and to assess the Corporation's future prospects. Consequently, certain statements herein, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, prices and availability of raw materials, changes in relative values of certain currencies, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions. Cascades disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations. This MD&A also includes price indices, as well as variance and sensitivity analysis that are intended to provide the reader with a better understanding of the trends with respect to our business activities. These items are based on the best estimates available to the Corporation.

2 CASCADES - QUARTERLY REPORT 1 - 2023

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

Sales

1,134

1,135

1,038

Operating loss

(80)

(20)

(4)

EBITDA (A) (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)1

134

116

58

EBITDA (A) as a percentage of sales1

11.8%

10.2%

5.6%

Net earnings (loss)

(75)

(27)

(15)

As reported

Adjusted1

33

22

(15)

Net earnings (loss) per common share (basic) (in Canadian dollars)

($0.75)

($0.27)

($0.15)

As reported

Adjusted1

$0.32

$0.22

($0.15)

Capital expenditures, net of disposals

137

149

96

Dividends declared per common share (in Canadian dollars)

$0.12

$0.12

$0.12

FINANCIAL POSITION

4,970

5,053

4,533

Total assets

Net debt1

2,070

1,966

1,549

Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1

4.6x

5.2x

4.8x

Equity attributable to Shareholders

1,780

1,871

1,857

per common share (in Canadian dollars)

$17.73

$18.64

$18.48

Working capital as a percentage of sales1, 4

10.6%

10.5%

9.3%

KEY INDICATORS

507

487

503

Total shipments (in '000 of s.t.)2

Manufacturing capacity utilization rate3

89%

83%

90%

US$/CAN$ - Average rate

$0.74

$0.74

$0.79

  • Some information represents Non-IFRS financial measures, other financial measures or Non-IFRS ratios which are not standardized under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
  • Shipments do not take into account the elimination of business sector inter-segment shipments. Shipments from our Specialty Products segment are not presented, as different units of measure are used.
  • Defined as: Manufacturing internal and external shipments/practical capacity. Excluding Specialty Products segment manufacturing activities.
    4 Percentage of sales = Average quarterly last twelve months (LTM) working capital / LTM sales.

QUARTERLY REPORT 1 - 2023 - CASCADES

3

SEGMENTED SALES

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

Packaging Products

Containerboard

561

567

534

Specialty Products

161

161

157

Inter-segment sales

(7)

(7)

(8)

715

721

683

Tissue Papers

387

384

314

Inter-segment sales, Corporate Activities, Recovery and Recycling

32

30

41

Sales

1,134

1,135

1,038

SEGMENTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

Packaging Products

Containerboard

38

85

44

Specialty Products

21

22

24

Tissue Papers

(92)

(86)

(35)

Corporate Activities, Recovery and Recycling

(47)

(41)

(37)

Operating income (loss)

(80)

(20)

(4)

SEGMENTED EBITDA (A)1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

Packaging Products

Containerboard

126

119

80

Specialty Products

27

20

22

Tissue Papers

16

8

(17)

Corporate Activities, Recovery and Recycling

(35)

(31)

(27)

EBITDA (A)1

134

116

58

The main variances2 in EBITDA (A)1 are shown below:

Q1 2023 vs

Q1 2023 vs

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

Price

(8)

79

Freight and production costs

1

(25)

Volume & mix, foreign exchange & others

1

(12)

Raw material & energy

24

34

Variances in EBITDA (A)1

18

76

  • Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
    2 For definitions of certain EBITDA (A)1 variation categories, please refer to the "Financial Overview" section for more details.

We had a solid first quarter. All three businesses contributed to topline growth year-over-year, as benefits from higher selling prices and an advantageous exchange rate more than offset the impacts of a less favourable mix in Containerboard and lower volumes in Tissue Papers and Specialty Products. Higher sales, notably in Tissue, and lower raw material costs in our packaging businesses drove higher consolidated profitability levels. Sequentially, sales were stable, with stronger volumes in all businesses counterbalancing the impacts of less favourable sales mixes in Containerboard and Tissue and lower selling prices in our packaging businesses. Containerboard results include the final insurance settlement payment of $7 million related to water effluent treatment issues that occurred at our Niagara Falls, NY complex in mid-2021, bringing the insurance settlement total to $12 million.

/s/ Mario Plourde

MARIO PLOURDE

President and Chief Executive Officer May 10, 2023

4 CASCADES - QUARTERLY REPORT 1 - 2023

OUR BUSINESS

Cascades Inc. is a paper and packaging company that produces, converts and sells packaging and tissue products composed primarily of recycled fibres. Established in 1964 in Kingsey Falls, Québec, Canada, the Corporation was founded by the Lemaire brothers, who saw the economic and social potential of building a company focused primarily on the sustainable development principles of reusing, recovering and recycling. 60 years later, Cascades is a multinational business with close to 80 operating facilities1 and approximately

10,000 employees1 across Canada and the United States. The Corporation currently operates three business segments:

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Number of

Operating

% of

(Business segments) (unaudited)

Sales2

% of sales

income (loss)

EBITDA (A)2, 3

EBITDA (A)

facilities1

(in $M)

(in $M)

(in $M)

Margin2, 3 (%)

EBITDA (A)

PACKAGING PRODUCTS

Containerboard

25

561

50.6%

38

126

22.5%

74.5%

Specialty Products

20

161

14.5%

21

27

16.8%

16.0%

TISSUE PAPERS

13

387

34.9%

(92)

16

4.1%

9.5%

The locations of our facilities4 and employees by geographic segments in North America are as follows:

Our facilities

Our employees

13

1,100

20

11%

17%

26%

1,900

4,600

16

18%

44%

21%

27

2,800

36%

27%

Canada - Québec United States Canada - Ontario Canada - Other provinces

Canada - Québec United States Canada - Ontario Canada - Other provinces

Sales, in the first quarter of 2023, by geographic segments are as follows:

Sales from (in %)

Sales to (in %)

44%

56%

53%

47%

United States

Canada

United States

Canada

1 Including 50% owned joint ventures. The Corporation also has 18 Recovery and Recycling facilities which are included in Corporate Activities.

  • Excluding associates and joint ventures not included in consolidated results. Refer to Note 8 of the 2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for more information on associates and joint ventures.
  • Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
    4 Excluding sales offices, distribution and transportation hubs and corporate offices. Including main joint ventures.

QUARTERLY REPORT 1 - 2023 - CASCADES

5

Disclaimer

Cascades Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
