Cascades : Quarterly Report 1

FORWARD-LOOKING
The following document is the quarterly financial report and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the operating results and financial position of Cascades Inc. ("Cascades" or "the Corporation") and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, together with the most recent Audited Consolidated Financial Statements. Information contained herein includes any significant developments as of May 10, 2023, the date on which the MD&A was approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors. For additional information, readers are referred to the Corporation's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), which is published separately. Additional information relating to the Corporation is also available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
The financial information contained herein, including tabular amounts, is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified, and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise specified. Unless otherwise specified or if required by context, the terms "we", "our" and "us" refer to Cascades Inc. and all of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.
This MD&A is intended to provide readers with information that Management believes is necessary for an understanding of Cascades' current results and to assess the Corporation's future prospects. Consequently, certain statements herein, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, prices and availability of raw materials, changes in relative values of certain currencies, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions. Cascades disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations. This MD&A also includes price indices, as well as variance and sensitivity analysis that are intended to provide the reader with a better understanding of the trends with respect to our business activities. These items are based on the best estimates available to the Corporation.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT
(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q1 2022
Sales
1,134
1,135
1,038
Operating loss
(80)
(20)
(4)
EBITDA (A) (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)1
134
116
58
EBITDA (A) as a percentage of sales1
11.8%
10.2%
5.6%
Net earnings (loss)
(75)
(27)
(15)
As reported
Adjusted1
33
22
(15)
Net earnings (loss) per common share (basic) (in Canadian dollars)
($0.75)
($0.27)
($0.15)
As reported
Adjusted1
$0.32
$0.22
($0.15)
Capital expenditures, net of disposals
137
149
96
Dividends declared per common share (in Canadian dollars)
$0.12
$0.12
$0.12
FINANCIAL POSITION
4,970
5,053
4,533
Total assets
Net debt1
2,070
1,966
1,549
Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1
4.6x
5.2x
4.8x
Equity attributable to Shareholders
1,780
1,871
1,857
per common share (in Canadian dollars)
$17.73
$18.64
$18.48
Working capital as a percentage of sales1, 4
10.6%
10.5%
9.3%
KEY INDICATORS
507
487
503
Total shipments (in '000 of s.t.)2
Manufacturing capacity utilization rate3
89%
83%
90%
US$/CAN$ - Average rate
$0.74
$0.74
$0.79
SEGMENTED SALES
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q1 2022
Packaging Products
Containerboard
561
567
534
Specialty Products
161
161
157
Inter-segment sales
(7)
(7)
(8)
715
721
683
Tissue Papers
387
384
314
Inter-segment sales, Corporate Activities, Recovery and Recycling
32
30
41
Sales
1,134
1,135
1,038
SEGMENTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q1 2022
Packaging Products
Containerboard
38
85
44
Specialty Products
21
22
24
Tissue Papers
(92)
(86)
(35)
Corporate Activities, Recovery and Recycling
(47)
(41)
(37)
Operating income (loss)
(80)
(20)
(4)
SEGMENTED EBITDA (A)1
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q1 2022
Packaging Products
Containerboard
126
119
80
Specialty Products
27
20
22
Tissue Papers
16
8
(17)
Corporate Activities, Recovery and Recycling
(35)
(31)
(27)
EBITDA (A)1
134
116
58
The main variances2 in EBITDA (A)1 are shown below:
Q1 2023 vs
Q1 2023 vs
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q4 2022
Q1 2022
Price
(8)
79
Freight and production costs
1
(25)
Volume & mix, foreign exchange & others
1
(12)
Raw material & energy
24
34
Variances in EBITDA (A)1
18
76
We had a solid first quarter. All three businesses contributed to topline growth year-over-year, as benefits from higher selling prices and an advantageous exchange rate more than offset the impacts of a less favourable mix in Containerboard and lower volumes in Tissue Papers and Specialty Products. Higher sales, notably in Tissue, and lower raw material costs in our packaging businesses drove higher consolidated profitability levels. Sequentially, sales were stable, with stronger volumes in all businesses counterbalancing the impacts of less favourable sales mixes in Containerboard and Tissue and lower selling prices in our packaging businesses. Containerboard results include the final insurance settlement payment of $7 million related to water effluent treatment issues that occurred at our Niagara Falls, NY complex in mid-2021, bringing the insurance settlement total to $12 million.
/s/ Mario Plourde
MARIO PLOURDE
President and Chief Executive Officer May 10, 2023
OUR BUSINESS
Cascades Inc. is a paper and packaging company that produces, converts and sells packaging and tissue products composed primarily of recycled fibres. Established in 1964 in Kingsey Falls, Québec, Canada, the Corporation was founded by the Lemaire brothers, who saw the economic and social potential of building a company focused primarily on the sustainable development principles of reusing, recovering and recycling. 60 years later, Cascades is a multinational business with close to 80 operating facilities1 and approximately
10,000 employees1 across Canada and the United States. The Corporation currently operates three business segments:
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Number of
Operating
% of
(Business segments) (unaudited)
Sales2
% of sales
income (loss)
EBITDA (A)2, 3
EBITDA (A)
facilities1
(in $M)
(in $M)
(in $M)
Margin2, 3 (%)
EBITDA (A)
PACKAGING PRODUCTS
Containerboard
25
561
50.6%
38
126
22.5%
74.5%
Specialty Products
20
161
14.5%
21
27
16.8%
16.0%
TISSUE PAPERS
13
387
34.9%
(92)
16
4.1%
9.5%
The locations of our facilities4 and employees by geographic segments in North America are as follows:
Our facilities
Our employees
13
1,100
20
11%
17%
26%
1,900
4,600
16
18%
44%
21%
27
2,800
36%
27%
Canada - Québec United States Canada - Ontario Canada - Other provinces
Canada - Québec United States Canada - Ontario Canada - Other provinces
Sales, in the first quarter of 2023, by geographic segments are as follows:
Sales from (in %)
Sales to (in %)
44%
56%
53%
47%
United States
Canada
United States
Canada
