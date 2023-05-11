Cascades : Quarterly Report 1

Table of contents Management's Discussion & Analysis To our Shareholders 3 Our business 5 Business highlights 6 Near-term outlook 7 Business drivers 8 Operational performance indicators 9 Historical market prices of main products and raw materials 10 Financial overview - 2023 11 Business segment review 14 Corporate Activities, Recovery and Recycling 19 Liquidity and capital resources 19 Consolidated financial position as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and 2021 21 Capital stock information 22 Summary of significant accounting policies and critical accounting estimates and judgments 23 Controls and procedures 23 Risk factors 23 Supplemental information on non-IFRS measures and other financial measures 24 Historical information 28 Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated balance sheets 29 Consolidated statements of earnings (loss) 30 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) 31 Consolidated statements of equity 32 Consolidated statements of cash flow 33 Segmented information 34 Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements 37

FORWARD-LOOKING

The following document is the quarterly financial report and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the operating results and financial position of Cascades Inc. ("Cascades" or "the Corporation") and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, together with the most recent Audited Consolidated Financial Statements. Information contained herein includes any significant developments as of May 10, 2023, the date on which the MD&A was approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors. For additional information, readers are referred to the Corporation's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), which is published separately. Additional information relating to the Corporation is also available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

The financial information contained herein, including tabular amounts, is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified, and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise specified. Unless otherwise specified or if required by context, the terms "we", "our" and "us" refer to Cascades Inc. and all of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

This MD&A is intended to provide readers with information that Management believes is necessary for an understanding of Cascades' current results and to assess the Corporation's future prospects. Consequently, certain statements herein, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, prices and availability of raw materials, changes in relative values of certain currencies, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions. Cascades disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations. This MD&A also includes price indices, as well as variance and sensitivity analysis that are intended to provide the reader with a better understanding of the trends with respect to our business activities. These items are based on the best estimates available to the Corporation.