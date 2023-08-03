Quarterly Report 2

for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

QUARTERLY REPORT 2 - 2023 - CASCADES

Table of contents

Management's Discussion & Analysis

To our Shareholders

Our business

Business highlights

Near-term outlook

Business drivers

Operational performance indicators

Historical market prices of main products and raw materials

Financial overview - 2023

Business segment review

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

Liquidity and capital resources

Consolidated financial position as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and 2021

22

Capital stock information

Summary of significant accounting policies and critical accounting estimates and judgments

Controls and procedures

Risk factors

Supplemental information on non-IFRS measures and other financial measures

Historical financial information

Appendix - Information for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of earnings (loss)

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss)

Consolidated statements of equity

Consolidated statements of cash flow

Segmented information

Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements

FORWARD-LOOKING

The following document is the quarterly financial report and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the operating results and financial position of Cascades Inc. ("Cascades" or "the Corporation") and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, together with the most recent Audited Consolidated Financial Statements. Information contained herein includes any significant developments as of August 2, 2023, the date on which the MD&A was approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors. For additional information, readers are referred to the Corporation's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), which is published separately. Additional information relating to the Corporation is also available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

The financial information contained herein, including tabular amounts, is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified, and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise specified. Unless otherwise specified or if required by context, the terms "we", "our" and "us" refer to Cascades Inc. and all of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

This MD&A is intended to provide readers with information that Management believes is necessary for an understanding of Cascades' current results and to assess the Corporation's future prospects. Consequently, certain statements herein, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, prices and availability of raw materials, changes in relative values of certain currencies, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions. Cascades disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations. This MD&A also includes price indices, as well as variance and sensitivity analysis that are intended to provide the reader with a better understanding of the trends with respect to our business activities. These items are based on the best estimates available to the Corporation.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

Sales

1,168

1,134

1,119

Operating income (loss)

64

(80)

32

EBITDA (A) (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)1

141

134

91

EBITDA (A) as a percentage of sales1

12.1%

11.8%

8.1%

Net earnings (loss)

22

(75)

10

As reported

Adjusted1

26

33

10

Net earnings (loss) per common share (basic) (in Canadian dollars)

$0.22

($0.75)

$0.10

As reported

Adjusted1

$0.27

$0.32

$0.10

Capital expenditures, net of disposals

104

137

116

Dividends declared per common share (in Canadian dollars)

$0.12

$0.12

$0.12

FINANCIAL POSITION

4,912

4,970

4,802

Total assets

Net debt1

2,076

2,070

1,712

Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1

4.1x

4.6x

5.4x

Equity attributable to Shareholders

1,779

1,780

1,891

per common share (in Canadian dollars)

$17.68

$17.73

$18.75

Working capital as a percentage of sales1, 4

10.6%

10.6%

9.6%

KEY INDICATORS

532

507

512

Total shipments (in '000 of s.t.)2

Manufacturing capacity utilization rate3

91%

89%

92%

US$/CAN$ - Average rate

$0.74

$0.74

$0.78

  • Some information represents non-IFRS financial measures, other financial measures or non-IFRS ratios which are not standardized under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
  • Shipments do not take into account the elimination of business sector inter-segment shipments. Shipments from our Specialty Products segment are not presented, as different units of measure are used.
  • Defined as: Manufacturing internal and external shipments/practical capacity. Excluding Specialty Products segment manufacturing activities.
    4 Percentage of sales = Average quarterly last twelve months (LTM) working capital / LTM sales.

SEGMENTED SALES

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

Packaging Products

Containerboard

562

561

569

Specialty Products

164

161

168

Inter-segment sales

(9)

(7)

(10)

717

715

727

Tissue Papers

416

387

342

Inter-segment sales, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

35

32

50

Sales

1,168

1,134

1,119

SEGMENTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

Packaging Products

Containerboard

62

38

69

Specialty Products

19

21

20

Tissue Papers

18

(92)

(23)

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

(35)

(47)

(34)

Operating income (loss)

64

(80)

32

SEGMENTED EBITDA (A)1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

Packaging Products

Containerboard

96

126

99

Specialty Products

24

27

25

Tissue Papers

44

16

(8)

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

(23)

(35)

(25)

EBITDA (A)1

141

134

91

The main variances2 in EBITDA (A)1 are shown below:

Q2 2023 vs

Q2 2023 vs

2023 vs

2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

(six months)

Price

(24)

18

93

Freight and production costs

1

(9)

(31)

Volume & mix, foreign exchange & others

28

(2)

(15)

Raw materials & energy

2

43

79

Variances in EBITDA (A)1

7

50

126

  • Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
    2 For definitions of certain EBITDA (A)1 variation categories, please refer to the "Financial Overview" section for more details.

We had a solid second quarter, with consolidated sales and EBITDA (A)1 levels increasing 4% and 55%, respectively, year-over-year. Results were driven by the Tissue Papers segment, which had its strongest performance since Q2 2020, reflecting benefits from commercial and operational initiatives. The repositioning of our Tissue Papers platform announced at the end of April 2023 progressed as planned in the second quarter, with the closures completed as scheduled in June and July. We anticipate that these decisions, combined with the ongoing productivity optimization initiatives, which are also progressing as expected, will continue to strengthen the performance of our Tissue Papers business going forward. Slightly softer results in the Containerboard segment largely reflect lower index-linked selling prices, the effects of which more than offset the beneficial effect of lower raw material costs. As expected, Containerboard results include costs related to Bear Island as the facility continues to be ramped up. Lastly, results in the Specialty Packaging business decreased slightly year-over-year, as softer volumes and higher production costs more than offset higher selling prices.

/s/ Mario Plourde

MARIO PLOURDE

President and Chief Executive Officer August 2, 2023

OUR BUSINESS

Cascades Inc. is a paper and packaging company that produces, converts and sells packaging and tissue products composed primarily of recycled fibres. Established in 1964 in Kingsey Falls, Québec, Canada, the Corporation was founded by the Lemaire brothers, who saw the economic and social potential of building a company focused primarily on the sustainable development principles of reusing, recovering and recycling. 60 years later, Cascades is a multinational business with close to 80 operating facilities1 and approximately

10,000 employees1 across Canada and the United States. The Corporation currently operates three business segments:

Q2 2023

Q2 2023

Q2 2023

Q2 2023

Number of

Operating

% of

(Business segments) (unaudited)

Sales2

% of sales

income

EBITDA (A)2, 3

EBITDA (A)

facilities1

(in $M)

(in $M)

(in $M)

Margin2, 3 (%)

EBITDA (A)

PACKAGING PRODUCTS

Containerboard

26

562

49.2%

62

96

17.1%

58.5%

Specialty Products

19

164

14.4%

19

24

14.6%

14.7%

TISSUE PAPERS

13

416

36.4%

18

44

10.6%

26.8%

The locations of our facilities4 and employees by geographic segments in North America are as follows and do not include the impact of repositioning of the Tissue Papers operating platform:

Our facilities

Our employees

13

1,100

20

10%

17%

26%

1,900

4,800

16

18%

46%

21%

27

2,700

36%

26%

Canada - Québec

United States

Canada - Ontario

Canada - Other provinces

Sales, in the first half of 2023, by geographic segments are as follows:

Sales from (in %)

Canada - Québec United States Canada - Ontario Canada - Other provinces

Sales to (in %)

43%

57%

53%

47%

United States

Canada

United States

Canada

1 Including 50% owned joint ventures. The Corporation also has 18 Recovery and Recycling facilities which are included in Corporate Activities.

  • Excluding associates and joint ventures not included in consolidated results. Refer to Note 8 of the 2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for more information on associates and joint ventures.
  • Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
    4 Excluding sales offices, distribution and transportation hubs and corporate offices. Including main joint ventures.

