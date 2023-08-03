Quarterly Report 2
for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Table of contents
Management's Discussion & Analysis
To our Shareholders
3
Our business
5
Business highlights
6
Near-term outlook
7
Business drivers
8
Operational performance indicators
9
Historical market prices of main products and raw materials
10
Financial overview - 2023
11
Business segment review
15
Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities
20
Liquidity and capital resources
20
Consolidated financial position as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and 2021
22
Capital stock information
24
Summary of significant accounting policies and critical accounting estimates and judgments
25
Controls and procedures
25
Risk factors
25
Supplemental information on non-IFRS measures and other financial measures
26
Historical financial information
32
Appendix - Information for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
33
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated balance sheets
38
Consolidated statements of earnings (loss)
39
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss)
40
Consolidated statements of equity
41
Consolidated statements of cash flow
42
Segmented information
43
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
46
FORWARD-LOOKING
The following document is the quarterly financial report and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the operating results and financial position of Cascades Inc. ("Cascades" or "the Corporation") and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, together with the most recent Audited Consolidated Financial Statements. Information contained herein includes any significant developments as of August 2, 2023, the date on which the MD&A was approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors. For additional information, readers are referred to the Corporation's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), which is published separately. Additional information relating to the Corporation is also available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
The financial information contained herein, including tabular amounts, is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified, and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise specified. Unless otherwise specified or if required by context, the terms "we", "our" and "us" refer to Cascades Inc. and all of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.
This MD&A is intended to provide readers with information that Management believes is necessary for an understanding of Cascades' current results and to assess the Corporation's future prospects. Consequently, certain statements herein, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, prices and availability of raw materials, changes in relative values of certain currencies, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions. Cascades disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations. This MD&A also includes price indices, as well as variance and sensitivity analysis that are intended to provide the reader with a better understanding of the trends with respect to our business activities. These items are based on the best estimates available to the Corporation.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT
(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2022
Sales
1,168
1,134
1,119
Operating income (loss)
64
(80)
32
EBITDA (A) (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)1
141
134
91
EBITDA (A) as a percentage of sales1
12.1%
11.8%
8.1%
Net earnings (loss)
22
(75)
10
As reported
Adjusted1
26
33
10
Net earnings (loss) per common share (basic) (in Canadian dollars)
$0.22
($0.75)
$0.10
As reported
Adjusted1
$0.27
$0.32
$0.10
Capital expenditures, net of disposals
104
137
116
Dividends declared per common share (in Canadian dollars)
$0.12
$0.12
$0.12
FINANCIAL POSITION
4,912
4,970
4,802
Total assets
Net debt1
2,076
2,070
1,712
Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1
4.1x
4.6x
5.4x
Equity attributable to Shareholders
1,779
1,780
1,891
per common share (in Canadian dollars)
$17.68
$17.73
$18.75
Working capital as a percentage of sales1, 4
10.6%
10.6%
9.6%
KEY INDICATORS
532
507
512
Total shipments (in '000 of s.t.)2
Manufacturing capacity utilization rate3
91%
89%
92%
US$/CAN$ - Average rate
$0.74
$0.74
$0.78
- Some information represents non-IFRS financial measures, other financial measures or non-IFRS ratios which are not standardized under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
- Shipments do not take into account the elimination of business sector inter-segment shipments. Shipments from our Specialty Products segment are not presented, as different units of measure are used.
- Defined as: Manufacturing internal and external shipments/practical capacity. Excluding Specialty Products segment manufacturing activities.
4 Percentage of sales = Average quarterly last twelve months (LTM) working capital / LTM sales.
SEGMENTED SALES
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2022
Packaging Products
Containerboard
562
561
569
Specialty Products
164
161
168
Inter-segment sales
(9)
(7)
(10)
717
715
727
Tissue Papers
416
387
342
Inter-segment sales, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities
35
32
50
Sales
1,168
1,134
1,119
SEGMENTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2022
Packaging Products
Containerboard
62
38
69
Specialty Products
19
21
20
Tissue Papers
18
(92)
(23)
Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities
(35)
(47)
(34)
Operating income (loss)
64
(80)
32
SEGMENTED EBITDA (A)1
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2022
Packaging Products
Containerboard
96
126
99
Specialty Products
24
27
25
Tissue Papers
44
16
(8)
Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities
(23)
(35)
(25)
EBITDA (A)1
141
134
91
The main variances2 in EBITDA (A)1 are shown below:
Q2 2023 vs
Q2 2023 vs
2023 vs
2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2022
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
(six months)
Price
(24)
18
93
Freight and production costs
1
(9)
(31)
Volume & mix, foreign exchange & others
28
(2)
(15)
Raw materials & energy
2
43
79
Variances in EBITDA (A)1
7
50
126
- Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 For definitions of certain EBITDA (A)1 variation categories, please refer to the "Financial Overview" section for more details.
We had a solid second quarter, with consolidated sales and EBITDA (A)1 levels increasing 4% and 55%, respectively, year-over-year. Results were driven by the Tissue Papers segment, which had its strongest performance since Q2 2020, reflecting benefits from commercial and operational initiatives. The repositioning of our Tissue Papers platform announced at the end of April 2023 progressed as planned in the second quarter, with the closures completed as scheduled in June and July. We anticipate that these decisions, combined with the ongoing productivity optimization initiatives, which are also progressing as expected, will continue to strengthen the performance of our Tissue Papers business going forward. Slightly softer results in the Containerboard segment largely reflect lower index-linked selling prices, the effects of which more than offset the beneficial effect of lower raw material costs. As expected, Containerboard results include costs related to Bear Island as the facility continues to be ramped up. Lastly, results in the Specialty Packaging business decreased slightly year-over-year, as softer volumes and higher production costs more than offset higher selling prices.
/s/ Mario Plourde
MARIO PLOURDE
President and Chief Executive Officer August 2, 2023
OUR BUSINESS
Cascades Inc. is a paper and packaging company that produces, converts and sells packaging and tissue products composed primarily of recycled fibres. Established in 1964 in Kingsey Falls, Québec, Canada, the Corporation was founded by the Lemaire brothers, who saw the economic and social potential of building a company focused primarily on the sustainable development principles of reusing, recovering and recycling. 60 years later, Cascades is a multinational business with close to 80 operating facilities1 and approximately
10,000 employees1 across Canada and the United States. The Corporation currently operates three business segments:
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Number of
Operating
% of
(Business segments) (unaudited)
Sales2
% of sales
income
EBITDA (A)2, 3
EBITDA (A)
facilities1
(in $M)
(in $M)
(in $M)
Margin2, 3 (%)
EBITDA (A)
PACKAGING PRODUCTS
Containerboard
26
562
49.2%
62
96
17.1%
58.5%
Specialty Products
19
164
14.4%
19
24
14.6%
14.7%
TISSUE PAPERS
13
416
36.4%
18
44
10.6%
26.8%
The locations of our facilities4 and employees by geographic segments in North America are as follows and do not include the impact of repositioning of the Tissue Papers operating platform:
Our facilities
Our employees
13
1,100
20
10%
17%
26%
1,900
4,800
16
18%
46%
21%
27
2,700
36%
26%
Canada - Québec
United States
Canada - Ontario
Canada - Other provinces
Sales, in the first half of 2023, by geographic segments are as follows:
Sales from (in %)
Canada - Québec United States Canada - Ontario Canada - Other provinces
Sales to (in %)
43%
57%
53%
47%
United States
Canada
United States
Canada
1 Including 50% owned joint ventures. The Corporation also has 18 Recovery and Recycling facilities which are included in Corporate Activities.
- Excluding associates and joint ventures not included in consolidated results. Refer to Note 8 of the 2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for more information on associates and joint ventures.
- Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
4 Excluding sales offices, distribution and transportation hubs and corporate offices. Including main joint ventures.
