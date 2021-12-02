Log in
    CAS   CA1469001053

CASCADES INC.

(CAS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/01 05:00:00 pm
13.34 CAD   -0.67%
09:31aCASCADES : RBC Conference
PU
11/26RBC Capital Markets Says Data Points to Lingering Weak Demand for Pulp, While Supply Chain Crisis Continues to Bite
MT
11/23CASCADES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Cascades : RBC Conference

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
Investor Presentation

Scotiabank Marketing

September 2, 2021

1

DISCLAIMER

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this presentation, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for Cascades Inc.'s ("Cascades," "CAS," the "Company," the "Corporation," "us" or "we") products, the prices and availability of raw materials, changes in the relative values of certain currencies, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions. This presentation may also include price indices as well as variance and sensitivity analyses that are intended to provide the reader with a better understanding of the trends related to our business activities. These items are based on the best estimates available to the Corporation.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES - SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affected its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items, as they provide additional information to measure the performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods and to assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations and some of them may arise ins the future and may reduce the cash available to us.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax assets provisions or reversals, premiums paid on long-term debt refinancing, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures") which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both management and investors as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. It also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:

  • Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation & amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.
  • Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligation and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.
  • Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage.
  • Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.

Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

All amounts in this presentation are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Please click herefor supplemental information on non-IFRS measures.

2

Our Mission

To improve the well-being of people, communities and the planet by providing sustainable and innovative solutions that create value.

Our Vision

To be a key contributor to our customers'

success by leading the way for

sustainable packaging, hygiene and

recovery solutions.

~9,950 employees

78 facilities across North America

3

INVESTMENT THESIS

Well-capitalized and

modernized business

platforms competitively

positioned in growing markets

Solid balance sheet and strong

forecasted cash flow support

operational flexibility and

shareholder value creation

Circular economy pioneer and

industry leader in sustainable

Recovery & recycling

Manufacturing

Converting

We recover

residual

materials to

create

responsible &

innovative

products

packaging and tissue solutions

Customers

Transportation

4

WELL POSITIONED ASSET BASE

Québec

Ontario

Northeastern U.S.

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Cascades Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 143 M 3 228 M 3 228 M
Net income 2021 75,6 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 249 M 973 M 973 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 1 345 M 1 055 M 1 048 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 83,6%
