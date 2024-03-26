KINGSEY FALLS, QC , March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades is delighted to be celebrating its 60th anniversary today.

Hundreds of Cascades employees kicked off the festivities this morning with a big breakfast at Bistro sans frontière, in the heart of Kingsey Falls – the city that witnessed the birth of Cascades, way back in 1964. A tour of the Kingsey Falls units is also planned during the day for brothers Alain and Laurent Lemaire, the co-founders, accompanied by Mario Plourde, President and CEO of Cascades.

Celebrations to mark this event are also planned in the Company's units throughout North America.

"This day will be an opportunity to remember our history, and to shine a light on the builders who came before us and created one of the most responsible companies in the world. Today, and throughout the year, we will proudly celebrate our successes together with our 10,000 Cascaders, with whom we will build the Cascades of tomorrow," said Mario Plourde.

"Sixty years ago, my brothers moved to Kingsey Falls, a small village of just a few hundred inhabitants, to bring the old mill back to life. They had an idea that was daring for the time: to make cardboard from waste paper. We invested our entire lives, our family values and our hearts into the pursuit of this larger-than-life dream. Today, I'm proud of what we've accomplished. I'm grateful to all the generations of Cascaders who have shared in our life's work," says Alain Lemaire, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board at Cascades.

Donation of land with high ecological value

Cascades took this special opportunity to announce the donation of 116 hectares of ecologically valuable land to the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The land, a peat bog and therefore a wetland, was acquired by the Lemaire family in the early 1960s, and is located in St-Sylvère, Centre-du-Québec. The land is bequeathed to ensure its longevity and the survival of its species and ecosystems for future generations.

"Wetlands in the Centre-du-Québec region are extremely rich, in terms of both the biodiversity they harbor and the ecological services they provide to the population, notably through their capacity to store carbon and purify water. In this region, they are an important corridor for the survival and movement of wildlife. In the context of climate change, it is more important than ever to protect these environments. We would like to thank Cascades for this very generous donation of land, as well as all the partners who supported the project," said Claire Ducharme, Vice-President of the Nature Conservancy of Canada in Québec.

Several other projects will be launched in 2024 to commemorate the 60th anniversary. To learn more, visit the Festivities section of the Cascades website.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The Company employs 10,000 talents across a network of close to 70 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-is-celebrating-its-60th-anniversary-today-302099300.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.