06/16TSX ends flat at 20,230.96
RE
Cascades : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 5, 2021

06/29/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET, to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website: 

Dial-in number:

1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)

Replay:

1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)


Access code # 787468


(available until September 5, 2021)

Webcast (live and archived):

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section

About Cascades
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 12,000 women and men, who work in 85 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

