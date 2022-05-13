Log in
02:01pCascades reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors
PR
11:30aCascades Outperform Rating Reiterated by BMO, Price Target Cut, Following Unexpected Q1 Loss
MT
05/12Cascades Slumps Near 17% as Posts Surprise Q1 Adjusted Net Loss; To Increase Prices in Packaging Segments
MT
Cascades reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

05/13/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2022. The thirteen (13) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

%

Alain Lemaire

70,095,688

94.33

4,215,477

5.67

Sylvie Lemaire

69,279,130

93.23

5,032,035

6.77

Elise Pelletier

72,776,260

97.93

1,534,905

2.07

Sylvie Vachon

73,769,985

99.27

541,180

0.73

Mario Plourde

73,068,897

98.33

1,242,268

1.67

Michelle Cormier

72,325,239

97.33

1,985,926

2.67

Martin Couture

73,239,665

98.56

1,071,500

1.44

Patrick Lemaire

73,086,150

98.35

1,225,015

1.65

Hubert T. Lacroix

73,772,737

99.28

538,428

0.72

Mélanie Dunn

73,920,098

99.47

391,067

0.53

Nelson Gentiletti

73,246,787

98.57

1,064,378

1.43

Elif Lévesque

72,866,874

98.06

1,444,291

1.94

Alex N. Blanco

74,211,205

99.87

99,960

0.13

 

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative, and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene, and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities, and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-reports-on-shareholders-voting-results-for-the-election-of-directors-301547188.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
