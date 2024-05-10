KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging, and hygiene products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 9, 2024. The eleven (11) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes FOR
%
Votes WITHHELD
%
Alain Lemaire
71,614,731
95.76
3,174,382
4.24
Sylvie Lemaire
69,086,069
92.37
5,703,044
7.63
Sylvie Vachon
71,397,599
95.47
3,391,514
4.53
Mario Plourde
72,300,637
96.67
2,488,476
3.33
Michelle Cormier
70,576,212
94.37
4,212,901
5.63
Patrick Lemaire
68,326,230
91.36
6,462,883
8.64
Hubert T. Lacroix
70,292,308
93.99
4,496,805
6.01
Mélanie Dunn
74,475,714
99.58
313,399
0.42
Nelson Gentiletti
74,524,683
99.65
264,430
0.35
Elif Lévesque
74,561,024
99.70
228,089
0.30
Alex N. Blanco
73,550,827
98.34
1,238,286
1.66
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative, and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene, and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 talents, who work in a network of nearly 70 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities, and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-reports-on-shareholders-voting-results-for-the-election-of-directors-302142756.html
SOURCE Cascades Inc.