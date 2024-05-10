KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging, and hygiene products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 9, 2024. The eleven (11) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

%

Alain Lemaire

71,614,731

95.76

3,174,382

4.24

Sylvie Lemaire

69,086,069

92.37

5,703,044

7.63

Sylvie Vachon

71,397,599

95.47

3,391,514

4.53

Mario Plourde

72,300,637

96.67

2,488,476

3.33

Michelle Cormier

70,576,212

94.37

4,212,901

5.63

Patrick Lemaire

68,326,230

91.36

6,462,883

8.64

Hubert T. Lacroix

70,292,308

93.99

4,496,805

6.01

Mélanie Dunn

74,475,714

99.58

313,399

0.42

Nelson Gentiletti

74,524,683

99.65

264,430

0.35

Elif Lévesque

74,561,024

99.70

228,089

0.30

Alex N. Blanco

73,550,827

98.34

1,238,286

1.66

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative, and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene, and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 talents, who work in a network of nearly 70 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities, and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

