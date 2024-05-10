KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging, and hygiene products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 9, 2024. The eleven (11) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Alain Lemaire 71,614,731 95.76 3,174,382 4.24 Sylvie Lemaire 69,086,069 92.37 5,703,044 7.63 Sylvie Vachon 71,397,599 95.47 3,391,514 4.53 Mario Plourde 72,300,637 96.67 2,488,476 3.33 Michelle Cormier 70,576,212 94.37 4,212,901 5.63 Patrick Lemaire 68,326,230 91.36 6,462,883 8.64 Hubert T. Lacroix 70,292,308 93.99 4,496,805 6.01 Mélanie Dunn 74,475,714 99.58 313,399 0.42 Nelson Gentiletti 74,524,683 99.65 264,430 0.35 Elif Lévesque 74,561,024 99.70 228,089 0.30 Alex N. Blanco 73,550,827 98.34 1,238,286 1.66

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative, and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene, and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 talents, who work in a network of nearly 70 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities, and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

