Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cascades Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAS   CA1469001053

CASCADES INC.

(CAS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:20:22 2023-01-19 am EST
8.840 CAD   -1.56%
10:36aCascades to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023
PR
01/18Cascades Ranked 20th "Most Sustainable Corporation" in The World
MT
01/18Cascades ranked 20th most sustainable corporation in the world
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

01/19/2023 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 23, 2023, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:

   9:00 am ET





Dial-in number:

  1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)





Webcast (live and archived):

   www.cascades.com, "Investor" section, or



   https://app.webinar.net/oEkL6QOY8q9





Replay:

   1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)



   Access code # 473784 (until March 23, 2023)


About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-february-23-2023-301726004.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CASCADES INC.
10:36aCascades to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23,..
PR
01/18Cascades Ranked 20th "Most Sustainable Corporation" in The World
MT
01/18Cascades ranked 20th most sustainable corporation in the world
PR
01/10RBC Capital Markets Names Top Ideas In Paper, Forest Products Sector
MT
2022National Assesses Impact on Cascades as Linerboard Prices Slide For Second Month
MT
2022RBC Capital Markets Outlines Takeaways from Forest Products Conference
MT
2022350 Cascades employees have chosen to drive electric
AQ
2022RBC Capital Markets Expects 2023 Outlooks Of Forest Product Companies To Be 'Highly Top..
MT
2022RBC Capital Markets Outlines Companies Participating In Annual Forest Products Conferen..
MT
2022CASCADES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASCADES INC.
More recommendations