    CAS   CA1469001053

CASCADES INC.

(CAS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:36:32 2023-06-13 pm EDT
12.08 CAD   +0.21%
12:42pCascades to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3, 2023
PR
12:41pCascades to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3, 2023
AQ
06/09RBC Capital Markets On Forest Products: Lumber Production Lower YoY in March; Canadian Wildfire Update; 2nd of 3 parts
MT
Cascades to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3, 2023

06/13/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 3, 2023, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:                                           

9:00 am ET



Dial-in number:                           

1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)



Webcast (live and archived):     

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section, or
https://app.webinar.net/DjqKP8EpvV4



Replay:                                         

1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)
Access code # 259981 (until September 3, 2023)



About Cascades
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-to-release-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-august-3-2023-301849812.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
