  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cascades Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAS   CA1469001053

CASCADES INC.

(CAS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:04 2022-10-05 pm EDT
8.500 CAD   -0.12%
Cascades to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

10/05/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 10, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:

9:00 am ET



Dial-in number:

1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)



Webcast (live and archived):

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section, or
https://app.webinar.net/ax2wWzNWGrQ



Replay:

1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)
Access code # 369906 (until December 10, 2022)

About Cascades
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-to-release-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-10-2022-301641804.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
