  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cascadia Acquisition Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    CCAI   US14739D1000

CASCADIA ACQUISITION CORP.

(CCAI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35:17 2023-04-11 am EDT
10.30 USD   -0.05%
Cascadia Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Business Combination Agreement with RealWear

04/11/2023 | 09:23am EDT
Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CCAI) (“Cascadia”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that its previously announced business combination agreement with RealWear, Inc. and certain other parties has been terminated in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

About Cascadia Acquisition Corp.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cascadia is sponsored by an affiliate of Cascadia Capital, LLC, an investment banking financial advisor to entrepreneurs, boards of directors and business owners. Cascadia concentrates its initiatives on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors that are being fundamentally reshaped by the introduction of advanced technologies, commonly referred to as “Industry 4.0.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “project,” “anticipate,” “will likely result” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the terms of Cascadia’s initial business combination. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Cascadia and are not predictions of actual performance.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 6,89 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 193 M 193 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jamie Boyd Chief Executive & Finance Officer, Director
Michael Butler Chairman
Edgar K. Lee Independent Director
Scott S. Prince Independent Director
Arun Dravid Kain Venkatadri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASCADIA ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%193
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.32%61 575
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.62%24 371
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.99%11 955
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-4.42%10 526
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.27%9 466
