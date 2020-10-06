Log in
Casella Senior Management Wins Best Investor Relations Award

10/06/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, was recently awarded the Best Investor Relations by a Senior Management team in the small to mid-cap category by IR Magazine.

IR Magazine, a publication renowned for providing quality insight and a global perspective, presented the award to Casella Chairman and CEO John W. Casella and CFO Ned Coletta at its annual awards ceremony. Held virtually for the first time ever due to COVID-19 restrictions, the awards honor excellence in the investor relations profession across the Americas and is an awards-by-research program where nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who give their opinions on which companies provide them with the best IR service in the US.

“It’s an honor to have our investor relations efforts recognized among an outstanding group of nominees,” Casella said. “The entire senior management team takes great pride in working to provide investors with a transparent and honest view of our company. None of this would be possible without the outstanding service being provided to our customers and communities each day by our frontline essential workers and we are grateful for their continued efforts.”

Casella was honored to be selected amongst a top-notch group of candidates for this award, including the senior management teams at Domino’s Pizza and Essex Property Trust and was also nominated for Best Overall Investor Relations for a small-cap alongside Talos Energy, Suncrest Bank, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Virtus Investment Partners, and category winner, Stoneridge.

According to Coletta, Casella’s IR and finance teams have focused their efforts on engaging more deeply with investors focusing on Environment, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) issues over the past year and it has proven to be a key component to the overall success of their investor relations. “We are one of the few companies that is in the business of enabling sustainability amongst the communities and customers we serve. This unique focus remains an essential part of our long-term strategy and aligns well with the emerging ESG investing focus.”

Download a Complete List of Nominees and Winners

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company’s website at www.casella.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding the benefits of the completed acquisitions and the size of the Company’s acquisition pipeline, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” "will," “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company’s operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things: the expected financial benefits from the Company’s acquisitions may not be achieved in a timely manner or at all; the Company may not consummate the transactions reflected in its acquisition pipeline; and competitive or economic factors outside of the Company’s control may impact revenue and costs.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:
Ned Coletta
Chief Financial Officer
(802) 772-2239

Media:
Joseph Fusco
Vice President
(802) 772-2247

http://www.casella.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4324550b-fc2a-4f17-8895-3adf72703ba5

Primary Logo

NasdaqTower-Casella

John W. Casella and Ned Coletta honored for their recent award on the Nasdaq Tower. New York, New York, October 2, 2020.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
