CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.

(CWST)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2020 Results

10/13/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 246 1608 for the call and the replay.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 246 1608). 

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 766 M - -
Net income 2020 27,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 108x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 960 M 2 960 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,56x
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 62,50 $
Last Close Price 61,20 $
Spread / Highest target 7,84%
Spread / Average Target 2,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Casella Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Edwin D. Johnson President & Chief Operating Officer
Edmond R. Coletta CFO, Treasurer, SVP & VP-Investor Relations
Jason Mead Finance Director
Gregory B. Peters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.32.96%2 960
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.14.99%27 439
SUEZ SA17.72%11 721
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED5.59%8 360
STERICYCLE3.98%6 070
PENNON GROUP PLC0.49%5 672
