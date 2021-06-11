Log in
    CWST   US1474481041

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.

(CWST)
Casella Waste : CDL Training Program Provides Debt-Free Career Paths

06/11/2021
When people think about our business, the first thing they think about is the truck.

Our trucks are, without question, the most visible and recognizable elements of our business. Kids love them, customers rely on them, and we all take great pride in their care and condition.

Like many things in life, however, it's what's on the inside that counts. And for us, what's on the inside of our trucks, are the drivers. They are the lifeblood of our business. Without our drivers, the truck wheels don't turn, and modern society comes to a screeching halt.

Our drivers are diverse and committed members of a core values-driven team who have a desire to serve their communities and continuously improve.

Their commitment is matched by our desire to provide talented and motivated people with opportunities to learn and grow their careers. It is with that goal in mind that we developed career path programs to ensure that all our employees feel empowered to pursue targeted training to be successful today and advance their careers in the future.

A recent partnership with Stafford Technical Center in Rutland, Vermont provides our employees with a pathway to advance their careers by participating in an accelerated Commercial Driver's License (CDL) training program, paid for entirely by the company. To date, 100 percent of the employees who have attempted the course have obtained their CDL license on the first attempt and are now driving for us.

Recently, Sam Joyce, a 19-year-old from Montpelier, Vermont became the youngest employee to complete the CDL training program and successfully obtain his CDL license. As a driver apprentice, Sam showed great potential, excellent work ethic, and a desire to provide superior service to our customers. Sam's journey from high school straight into a debt-free career at Casella is a great example of how programs like this can provide a path to success in service to our communities.

The focus on building our people also extends well beyond our drivers. We have a range of operations and management training opportunities. In addition to the CDL program and operations training program, we also provide development and career growth through our apprenticeship program for technicians, recruiting new team members from many backgrounds and helping them to build skills to thrive.

So, the next time you see one of our trucks remember it's what's on the inside that counts, and our people make all the difference.

Disclaimer

Casella Waste Systems Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
