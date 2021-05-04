Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWST   US1474481041

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.

(CWST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casella Waste : View Presentation

05/04/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Investor Meetings

May 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this presentation, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our financial performance; financial condition; operations and services; prospects; growth; strategies; and guidance for fiscal 2020, are "forward- looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "would," "intend," "estimate," "will," "guidance" and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward- looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: it is challenging to predict the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative effect on the economy, our operations and financial results; policies adopted by China and other countries will further restrict imports of recyclable materials into those countries and have a further material impact on the Company's financial results; the capping and closure of the Southbridge Landfill and the lawsuit relating to the North Country Landfill could result in material unexpected costs; adverse weather conditions may negatively impact the Company's revenues and its operating margin; the Company may be unable to increase volumes at its landfills or improve its route profitability; the economics of recycling programs may cause municipalities to reconsider the viability of continuing these programs; the Company's need to service its indebtedness may limit its ability to invest in its business; the Company may be unable to reduce costs or increase pricing

or volumes sufficiently to achieve estimated Adjusted EBITDA and other targets; landfill operations and permit status may be affected by factors outside the Company's control; the Company may be required to incur capital expenditures in excess of its estimates; the Company's insurance coverage and self-insurance reserves may be inadequate to cover all of its significant risk exposures; fluctuations in energy pricing or the commodity pricing of its recyclables may make it more difficult for the Company to predict its results of operations or meet its estimates; the Company may be unable to achieve its acquisition or development targets on favorable pricing or at all; and the Company may incur environmental charges or asset impairments in the future.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward- looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Casella Waste Systems - Overview

Casella provides integrated solid waste, recycling and resource services.

  • $781.2mm of revenues for the 12-months ended 3/31/21.
  • Integrated operations located in six northeast states.
  • Emphasis on integrated solid waste and recycling operations including collection, disposal, and Resource Solutions.

Focused on providing customers with waste and resource solutions.

  • Waste and resource assets are well positioned in the northeast.
  • Robust transfer network allows us to effectively move waste and recyclables to our disposal & processing facilities.
  • Provide customers with value-added Resource Solutions services.

3

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

Strategic alignment to ESG.

  • We take pride in our history of better enabling our customers and the communities we serve to meet sustainability related goals.
  • Emphasis on providing safe and sustainable environmental services.
  • Founding member of EPA Climate Leaders program in 2005, with a reduction of our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions of -45% from 2005 to 2010.

Focus on enhancing public disclosures.

  • In 2020, we filed our 2019 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") report as well as made a disclosure to the Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP").
  • ESG-relateddisclosures and our most recent Sustainability Report are located within our 2020-launched ESG Practices website.

ir.casella.com/esg-practices

4

Casella Operations

Casella Service Area

North Country LF

No annual cap

46

Collection Operations

1.1mm tons capacity

20

Recycling Facilities

Clinton LF

WasteUSA LF

9

Disposal Facilities (1), (2), (3)

250k tons/yr

600k tons/yr

4

Landfill Gas-to-Energy

14.7mm tons capacity

14.2mm tons capacity

58

Transfer Stations

Hyland LF

Ontario LF

465k tons/yr

918k tons/yr

Juniper Ridge LF (4)

13.3mm tons capacity

7.1mm tons capacity

No annual cap 15.0mm tons capacity

McKean LF (3)

Hakes LF

Chemung LF

312k tons/yr

462k tons/yr

437k tons/yr

1.1mm tons capacity

2.0mm tons capacity

5.5mm tons capacity

  1. Includes 8 Subtitle D landfills and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. (2) Total disposal capacity includes permitted and permittable airspace estimates at each site as of 12/31/20; (3) Annual capacity does not include the 1.5mm tons/yr rail permit at McKean LF or 30mm cyds of development capacity; .

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Casella Waste Systems Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 17:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.
01:29pCASELLA WASTE  : View Presentation
PU
08:31aCASELLA WASTE  : Chooses Rehrig Pacific as Partner for Sustainability Initiative
PR
04/30CASELLA WASTE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
04/12CASELLA WASTE  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Casella Waste Systems to ..
MT
04/08CASELLA WASTE  : Got The Shot Campaign
PU
04/06Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on its First Quarter 2021..
GL
03/18CASELLA WASTE  : View Presentation
PU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at Casella Waste Systems
MT
02/24Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/23Casella Waste Systems Recognizes Sustainability Leaders
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 829 M - -
Net income 2021 35,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 93,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 474 M 3 474 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 71,83 $
Last Close Price 67,63 $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John W. Casella Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Edwin D. Johnson President & Chief Operating Officer
Edmond R. Coletta CFO, Treasurer, SVP & VP-Investor Relations
Jason Mead Finance Director
Joseph G. Doody Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.9.17%3 474
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.17.29%31 481
SUEZ22.44%15 310
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.8.70%10 726
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.18%8 540
STERICYCLE, INC.8.78%6 921
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ