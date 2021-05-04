Casella Waste : View Presentation

Certain matters discussed in this presentation, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our financial performance; financial condition; operations and services; prospects; growth; strategies; and guidance for fiscal 2020, are "forward- looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "would," "intend," "estimate," "will," "guidance" and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward- looking statements.
Casella Waste Systems - Overview
Casella provides integrated solid waste, recycling and resource services.
$781.2mm of revenues for the 12-months ended 3/31/21.
Integrated operations located in six northeast states.
Emphasis on integrated solid waste and recycling operations including collection, disposal, and Resource Solutions.
Focused on providing customers with waste and resource solutions.
Waste and resource assets are well positioned in the northeast.
Robust transfer network allows us to effectively move waste and recyclables to our disposal & processing facilities.
Provide customers with value-added Resource Solutions services.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
Strategic alignment to ESG.
We take pride in our history of better enabling our customers and the communities we serve to meet sustainability related goals.
Emphasis on providing safe and sustainable environmental services.
Founding member of EPA Climate Leaders program in 2005, with a reduction of our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions of -45% from 2005 to 2010.
Focus on enhancing public disclosures.
In 2020, we filed our 2019 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board("SASB") report as well as made a disclosure to the Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP").
ESG-relateddisclosures and our most recent Sustainability Report are located within our 2020-launched ESG Practices website.
ir.casella.com/esg-practices
Casella Operations
Casella Service Area
North Country LF
No annual cap
46
Collection Operations
1.1mm tons capacity
20
Recycling Facilities
Clinton LF
WasteUSA LF
9
Disposal Facilities (1), (2), (3)
250k tons/yr
600k tons/yr
4
Landfill Gas-to-Energy
14.7mm tons capacity
14.2mm tons capacity
58
Transfer Stations
Hyland LF
Ontario LF
465k tons/yr
918k tons/yr
Juniper Ridge LF (4)
13.3mm tons capacity
7.1mm tons capacity
No annual cap 15.0mm tons capacity
McKean LF (3)
Hakes LF
Chemung LF
312k tons/yr
462k tons/yr
437k tons/yr
1.1mm tons capacity
2.0mm tons capacity
5.5mm tons capacity
Includes 8 Subtitle D landfills and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. (2) Total disposal capacity includes permitted and permittable airspace estimates at each site as of 12/31/20; (3) Annual capacity does not include the 1.5mm tons/yr rail permit at McKean LF or 30mm cyds of development capacity;.
