A New Hampshire court upheld Casella Waste Systems' permit to expand a landfill, reversing a previous ruling against the expansion.

The Rutland, Vt.-based garbage and recycling manager said Friday that the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled the state's environmental services department acted lawfully in issuing a permit for the expansion of Casella's Bethlehem, N.H., landfill.

The ruling reverses a decision by the New Hampshire Waste Management Council.

The court ruled that the company's expansion did satisfy a need for capacity and was lawful.

The original appeal of the permit was brought by the Conservation Law Foundation.

"This decision recognizes the ongoing need for disposal capacity in the state," said Chief Executive John Casella.

