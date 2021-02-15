Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Casey's General Stores, Inc.    CASY

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
Casey General Stores : Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/15/2021 | 03:41pm EST
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will issue third quarter fiscal 2021 results after the market closes on March 8th, 2021. Casey’s will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 9th at 7:30am CST to review the quarterly results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Casey’s website on the Investor Relations page at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey’s for twelve months.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.


© Business Wire 2021
